Bappi Lahiri is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.
music

Bappi Lahiri hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

  • Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:18 AM IST

Singer and composer Bappi Lahiri is the latest Indian celebrity to have tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesperson has confirmed. The musician has been admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and is being kept under observation.

Fondly known as Bappi da, he is as much known for his hit numbers as he is known for his fascination for gold.

“Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately, Mr Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for Covid-19. He is under very good and expert care at the Breach Candy Hospital. Bappi dada’s family requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure," a Spotboye report quoted Bappi's spokesperson as saying.

“He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans, friends and everyone from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we passing his message to all his well-wishers and fans to stay healthy, stay blessed," the spokesperson added added.

Earlier in March, Bappi had revealed that he had registered for the Covid-19 vaccine. It is not clear, however, if he took the first shot of the vaccine. "I’ve just pre-registered for my #COVID19Vaccine – what are you waiting for! As soon as I found out that us over 60’s and those aged between 45-59 with a specified co-morbidity are now able to get our jab booked in, I felt a sense of relief that the end to this pandemic is in sight. It was quick & simple to register at Cowin.gov.in (link in bio) and I urge all of my friends in this age bracket to do the same!" he had written in a post on Instagram.

Also read: After films & web series, daily shows are in action!

"Please pre-register in advance as this is much more efficient than walk-ins, which should be after 3pm. Just take your Aadhaar card, voter or any government ID which has your photo, gender and date of birth. Join me and millions of other over 60’s in pre-registering for your vaccine, today to protect yourself, your family, and India. #Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive #VaccineVarta #CoWin," he had added.


Among the celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus recently are Paresh Rawal, Aamir Khan and R Madhavan. Satish Kaushik and Kartik Aaryan had also contracted the virus in the last few days.

Nakul R Sahdev (sourced)
Kareena Kapoor, out for a walk, tells paparazzi not to sneakily take her pictures.
