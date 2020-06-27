e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Bappi Lahiri unfazed by ‘insider-outsider’ debate: ‘If it’s in your destiny to be a star, no one can stop you’

Bappi Lahiri unfazed by ‘insider-outsider’ debate: ‘If it’s in your destiny to be a star, no one can stop you’

Music composer Bappi Lahiri says everyone has to work hard in the film industry and one will always get what is in their destiny.

music Updated: Jun 27, 2020 10:50 IST
Ruchi Kaushal
Ruchi Kaushal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bappi Lahiri on Times of Music stage.
Bappi Lahiri on Times of Music stage.
         

Bollywood music composer Bappi Lahiri is back with a new rendition but this time it’s not a new composition or a remix but a live recreation of a popular song from the Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. The noted music composer has joined the likes of many legendary music composers like Pyarelal, Anand-Milind and many others who have taken the challenge to interpret and recreate iconic songs of fellow composers on MX Player’s music reality show, Times of Music.

Bappi da is happy to have got the opportunity to recreate an already hit number and added his own unexpected punch with his additional lyrics. Talking about his new outing, which serves a treat to music lovers who are keeping indoors due to coronavirus pandemic, he says, “Such a programme is being made for the first time in India. It’s very different from Coke Studio. There are many participants and we are rearranging each other’s songs. I have sung a song from Sultan while my song Yaad Aa Raha Hai Tera Pyar has been rearranged by Vishal-Shekhar.”

Lovingly called King of Disco by his fans around the world, Bappi da continues to remain timeless and churns out foot-tapping dance numbers even today. “I have been singing since more than 50 years. My first song was Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, it went on to become a superhit. It was picturised on Vinod Khanna. All my songs went on to become superhit,” he says.

Bappi believes in moving with the trends and considers his audience are the only ones to judge him. He joined the league of the current lot of singers and music composers as he recreated his own Tamma Tamma for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His latest work includes his recreation Bhankas of Kishore Kumar’s original song Ek Aankh Maru Toh for Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3.

Enquire him about his reaction to the trend of recreating old classics, and he says, “The trend started with recreation of my old song Tamma Tamma in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. I don’t want to comment on it. Public’s choice is the top most choice. Public is my everything.”

Bappi da also remains unfazed by the insider-outsider debate being the topic of debate these days. “Everyone has to struggle in this industry. What is in your destiny, you will get it. If it’s in your destiny to be a star, no one can stop you. Have faith in God,” he says.

Bappi da is as much known for his hit numbers as he is known for his fascination for gold. Proud of being called the ‘Gold-Man’, he says, “Gold is lucky for me. My songs became hit when I started wearing gold.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
LIVE: Covid-19 briefings moved away from White House
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday: CM Kejriwal
Delhi conducted highest number of Covid-19 tests on Friday: CM Kejriwal
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
Chidambaram tweets satellite image to attack govt over India-China border issue
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
No better example than Rohit: Atherton explains India opener’s genius
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
LIVE| UP Board class 10th, 12th Results declared
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
HT Salutes: Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra turns messiah for stranded people
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In