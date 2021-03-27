IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night
Ira Khan confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare in February this year.
Ira Khan confirmed her relationship with Nupur Shikhare in February this year.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira drops a cute pic with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoy movie night

  • Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shared a sweet picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. In February this year, Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur, who is a fitness trainer by profession.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:42 PM IST

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a cute picture with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as they enjoyed a movie night together. In February, Ira confirmed she was in a relationship with Nupur.

Sharing the picture as her Instagram Stories, Ira simply added 'movie night' to the picture and tagged Nupur with the post. The picture shows both of them sitting together and posing for the camera.

While Ira Khan is a theatre director, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer.
While Ira Khan is a theatre director, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer.

In February this year, ending all speculation, Ira had posted a number of pictures with Nupur and had written: "Its an honour to make promises with and to you." Nupur is a fitness trainer and has trained Ira's dad Aamir as well in the past.

Couple of days later on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ira had shared her home celebrations with Nupur. She shared a video of a bouquet of handmade roses and informing that Nupur had made them. Prior to Nupur, Ira was in a relationship with with musician Mishaal Kirpalani.

On the work front, Ira is not interested in acting like her illustrious father. Back in December 2019, she had made her directorial debut in theatre with a play called Medea. It had starred Yuvraj Singh’s actor wife Hazel Keech in the lead.

Also read: Dia Mirza shares picture with step-daughter from honeymoon with Vaibhav Rekhi

Meanwhile, her dad Aamir will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. It is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir recently tested positive for coronavirus. Confirming the news, his spokesperson had said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aamir khan fan aamir khan ira khan ira khan play medea laal singh chaddha + 2 more

Related Stories

Ira Khan gave Nupur Shikhare a haircut.
Ira Khan gave Nupur Shikhare a haircut.
bollywood

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gives boyfriend Nupur Shikhare a haircut

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Nupur Shikhare called Ira Khan out for being distracted by her phone while giving him a haircut. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
Junaid Khan has reportedly been active on theatre for the last three years.
bollywood

Aamir's son Junaid embarks on acting career, Ira Khan shares pic from first day

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan has shared a picture of her brother, Junaid, on the first day of shoot for his debut film as an actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP