Dia Mirza shares picture with step-daughter from honeymoon with Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza is on her honeymoon with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his daughter Samaira. The actor has been sharing some gorgeous pictures from the beach location on Instagram.

Sharing new pictures in a flowing white maxi dress and a hat, Dia wrote in caption, "Cast Away’ let’s play. Our #JAMoment on a secluded island in the sun! What fun." She also credited husband for clicking the picture and added, Photos by Him (Getting better)."

The pictures show the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor looking at the camera through her round shades, walking on the white sand in a loose white dress, paired with a hat and posing with her step-daughter Samaira.

Actor Lisa Ray commented to the post, "Haha I love the 'photos by Him-getting better' - very relatable'. A fan even asked, "One with the beau plssss."

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her home last month. Samaira was also a part of the wedding celebrations. Vaibhav's ex-wife and yoga instructor Sunaina had shared a video on her Instagram stories to address concerns of a few fans who asked if she and her daughter are fine with the wedding.

In the video, she said: "We are perfectly fine, not just fine, but my daughter is very excited. I saw some videos where she was throwing flowers. It’s a really nice extension for her. We don’t have any family in Bombay, so it’s nice that she has more family. It’s always nice to create more expansion in your lives."

Also read: Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer Singh’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'

She added, "Also, I want to take this opportunity to say that it is so important for a child to see love in their lives. If Samaira couldn’t see that kind of love between her father and her mother, when she was younger, at least she sees that love now. She carries that beauty and that energy into her future, which is so lovely, to be able to see love in a marriage. I think that’s very special, and I’m very happy for Samaira and I’m very happy for her dad, and for Dia."

Dia had shared lovely pictures from the wedding along with a note on Instagram. She'd written, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON