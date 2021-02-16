Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi had one of the most beautiful and intimate weddings on Monday. The couple made it official with the signing of marriage documents. They also had a varmala ceremony.

Dia wore a gorgeous red saree to her wedding with a red veil over her head. She wore a large golden necklace and green bangles. Vaibhav also looked dapper in his white wedding outfit and a golden saafa (turban).

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi signing marriage documents.

Dia Mirza with a friend.





Pictures from the wedding were shared by Dia and Vaibhav's friends on social media. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who is among Dia's close friends, shared a picture of herself as she stole Vaibhav's shoes for the traditional 'joota-churai' ceremony.

Later after her wedding, Dia was also spotted distributing sweets to the paparazzi gathered outside her home. Both Dia and Vaibhav posed for photos as well.

Earlier on Monday, Dia had taken to social media to post pictures from her bridal shower, and of her hand decorated with henna. The paparazzi had posted pictures of the venue, all decked up in floral arrangements to accommodate 50 guests.





Dia had her bridal shower on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani, who seems to be close to Vaibhav, had shared a picture of the two on Instagram and welcomed Dia to the family. Pooja wrote, "Welcome to our crazy family @diamirzaofficial.. we all love you."

The actor, known for her roles in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju and Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.

Also read: Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'

Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years. As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple shares a daughter together.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON