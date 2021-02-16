IND USA
Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'
Randhir Kapoor's entire family paid him a visit on his birthday.
Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'

Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his family members visiting him on his 74th birthday on Sunday night. The actor, who is grieving with the loss of his brother Rajiv Kapoor, has said that there was no celebration.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:02 AM IST

Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his birthday dinner with family on Sunday night. The veteran actor, who turned 74 on Monday, said it was a 'solemn affair'.

Randhir lost his brother Rajiv Kapoor last week. The actor died of a heart attack at the age of 58 on Tuesday. After pictures of his daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, son-in-law Saif Ali Khan, nephew Ranbir Kapoor, and other family members showed them arriving at his house on Sunday for a birthday celebration, a few people on social media even trolled them for 'having a party', days after Rajiv's death.

Kapoor family at Randhirs birthday dinner.
Speaking to SpotboyE, Randhir has said that there was no celebration. "It was a small meet-up. A solemn affair. There was no celebration. We are missing my younger brother Rajiv. He passed away last week due to a heart attack. It was a shocking, sudden death. We are yet to come to terms with it.”

The Kapoor family has suffered huge losses over the last two years. In January 2020, Randhir lost his sister Ritu Nanda, in April, his brother Rishi Kapoor, and now Rajiv. “That’s destiny I guess. This is a part of life. If you get good things, you must endure the tough times also," he said in the same interview.

Earlier, speaking about Rajiv, he had said that he is left alone in the house. Randhir told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."

"I don't know what's happening. I was equally close to Rishi and Rajiv. I have lost four people from my family--my mother Krishna Kapoor (October 2018), eldest sister Ritu (January 14, 2020), Rishi and now Rajiv. These four were my central core, with whom I did most of my talking," he had said.

