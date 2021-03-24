IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson confirms
Aamir Khan recently left social media.(PTI)
Aamir Khan recently left social media.(PTI)
bollywood

Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19, spokesperson confirms

Aamir Khan is the latest celebrity, after Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aryan, to test positive for the coronavirus. The actor is currently in quarantine at home.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:50 PM IST

Actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is the latest A-lister Bollywood celebrity to contract the disease.

Aamir's spokesperson said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Last Monday, the 56-year-old superstar had announced that he has decided to leave social media. Khan said all the updates about his future projects will now be available on his production banner's official account.

At a promotional event later, when he was asked about his decision to quit social media, the actor told reporters, "Do not put your theories about that. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hoon (I live in my own world). I am anyway not active on social media, I don't post anything."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's praise: 'You don't take anything seriously, not even yourself'

"We used to communicate before this (social media) as well. Now that I've quit social media, I'll be able to talk to my audience only through the media. So you guys should be happy, I have full faith in you," he said.

The actor was speaking post the screening of Koi Jaane Na, directed by close friend Amin Hajee. The film, which stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, also features Khan in a special dance number. It will release on April 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aamir khan movies coronavirus crisis

Related Stories

Aamir Khan with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan with Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

Aamir got involved with the music and lyrics of his special song Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Actor Kunal Kapoor spoke about how involved Aamir Khan got in the making of his special song, Har Funn Maula.
READ FULL STORY
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at latter's Diwali party in 2019.
bollywood

When Shah Rukh and Aamir were stunned by magician at a Diwali party. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were once dazzled by a magician's performance at a Diwali party in 2017. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP