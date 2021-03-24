IND USA
Kangana Ranaut in a still from Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ram Gopal Varma's praise: 'You don't take anything seriously, not even yourself'

  • Kangana Ranaut has replied to Ram Gopal Varma who praised her for her performance in Thalaivi trailer. He, however, added that he disagrees with her on certain overreaches.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:57 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut marked her 34th birthday on Tuesday with the trailer launch of her film, Thalaivi. She has now reacted to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who said that the actors deserves a salute for her performance.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to express his views on the film's trailer. He wrote, "Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven."

Replying to him on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Hey sir... I don’t disagree with you on anything... I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself.... Thank you for compliments."

Kangana launched the trailer of the Jayalalithaa biopic in a grand event organised on the occasion of her birthday. Sharing an interesting anecdote about how she was first rejected for the role, she said, "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now but I don't think he has okayed the accent till now."

She laughed and added that, "while I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he rejected me long ago."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher on her birthday. See pics and videos

When asked how comfortable as an actor she would be if her dialogues would get dubbed in pure Tamil, she said that as an actor it would not be a "desirable experience".

"I still remember when Ranvijay sir gave me the script he said your voice is a very important part of your personality, and your voice is half of your performance. So, you have to learn to speak Tamil in this film," Kangana recalled. Further adding a humorous twist to her statement, she said, "I took it as a challenge, but this man (director) Vijay only rejected me, I can't help."

(With ANI inputs)

Story Saved
