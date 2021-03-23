IND USA
Kangana Ranaut with her father Amardeep Ranaut.
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Here's how her soured relationship with her father has now healed

  • Kangana Ranaut's relationship with her father has undergone a massive transformation from the latter considering her an unwanted girl child to requesting the government to provide security to her. Here's all about the father-daughter's bond.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:14 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut is known for her explosive statements these days and the actor has already made it clear that this is not a new development as she has always been a rebel ever since she was a teenager. The Panga actor had once revealed how she had revolted against her father Amardeep Ranaut who was about to slap her for refusing to go to school. She had said that their relationship ended the day she held his raised hand and told him "if you slap me I will slap you back." Life has changed a lot for Kangana whose family, which once considered her an unwanted girl child, is now proud of the four-time National Film Award recipient.

Kangana had revealed that her elder sister Rangoli's birth was celebrated because she was her parents' first child, born after the death of their 10-day-old son. However, Kangana's birth as a second girl child wasn't a happy news. She had told PTI, “But when I was born, my parents, my mother especially, couldn’t come to terms with the fact that they had another baby girl. I know these stories in detail because every time a guest visited, or there was a gathering, they repeated this story in front of me that how I was the unwanted child.”

Her father had also confirmed the fact that her birth was more like a funeral as they were hoping that since they had lost a son, another son would be born. However, now he is very concerned about his daughter and was the one who had requested the Himachal Pradesh government to provide security to her, which forwarded the demand to the Centre.

Kangana Ranaut with her father and mother.
He had told a leading daily in an interview, "To make me understand the meaning of her struggle, she shared the private family conversation with public on social media. After seeing the response of the nation, I now understand what this battle is about." He now sees her struggle for truth in line with the larger battle between good and evil.

Also read: From Kangana Ranaut's 'massive transformation alert' to feuds with Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna; 5 times she made headlines

Last year, Kangana herself shared a rare moment with her father as they sat beside each other and enjoying the warmth that now binds the two, during her younger brother Aksht's lavish wedding celebrations.

