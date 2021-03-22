From Kangana Ranaut's 'massive transformation alert' to feuds with Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna; 5 times she made headlines
- The year 2021 is just three months old, but Kangana Ranaut has already feuded with Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, attacked Urmila Matondar and Twitter, and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Here are highlights of her year, on her birthday.
We're just three months into 2021, but Kangana Ranaut has already raked up multiple controversies. As the actor turns a year older on Tuesday, here's a roundup off all the times she made headlines this year, from her feud with Diljit Dosanjh, to her comments against Rihanna.
Urmila Matondkar (January)
In January, Kangana implied that Urmila Matondkar was able to purchase a ₹3 crore property because she joined the Shiv Sena. She wrote in a tweet that her political allegiances have only resulted in multiple court cases and her own property in Mumbai being partly demolished. This came mere months after Kangana called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting’. Urmila responded in a video and said that she had bought the property legally, and was ready to produce documentation to support her claims.
Diljit Dosanjh (January-February)
Kangana got into a long Twitter feud with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, over the ongoing farmers' protests in North India. While Kangana claimed that Diljit was misleading the farmers by supporting them, he hit back harder after Rihanna's tweet drawing attention to the protests. He even dropped a song in honour of the Barbadian singer.
Rihanna/Greta Thunberg (February)
After Rihanna tweeted about the protests, Kangana said that she is merely a singer, 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', who 'can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens'. It should be noted that Rihanna never responded to Kangana's attacks against her publicly. The actor also responded to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who wrote that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters. Sharing a news report about a 105-year-old organic farmer, Kangana called Thunberg a 'spoilt brat'.
Massive transformation alert (February)
In a tweet promoting her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi, Kangana compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote that she feels a kinship with Marlon Brando. Her comments were widely mocked on social media, with many, including Swara Bhasker and Ishaan Khatter, directly or indirectly, reacting to it. Ishaan shared a quote of Meryl's, which read, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one."
Twitter delete (February)
Kangana threatened to quit Twitter after her account was partially restricted by the social media platform. In January, her Twitter account was suspended for a few hours after her controversial post on Tandav, a web series. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed, "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options."
