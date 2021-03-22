From Kangana Ranaut's 'massive transformation alert' to feuds with Diljit Dosanjh, Rihanna; 5 times she made headlines

IND USA
Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
  • The year 2021 is just three months old, but Kangana Ranaut has already feuded with Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh, attacked Urmila Matondar and Twitter, and compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. Here are highlights of her year, on her birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST

We're just three months into 2021, but Kangana Ranaut has already raked up multiple controversies. As the actor turns a year older on Tuesday, here's a roundup off all the times she made headlines this year, from her feud with Diljit Dosanjh, to her comments against Rihanna.

Urmila Matondkar (January)

In January, Kangana implied that Urmila Matondkar was able to purchase a 3 crore property because she joined the Shiv Sena. She wrote in a tweet that her political allegiances have only resulted in multiple court cases and her own property in Mumbai being partly demolished. This came mere months after Kangana called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting’. Urmila responded in a video and said that she had bought the property legally, and was ready to produce documentation to support her claims.


Diljit Dosanjh (January-February)

Kangana got into a long Twitter feud with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, over the ongoing farmers' protests in North India. While Kangana claimed that Diljit was misleading the farmers by supporting them, he hit back harder after Rihanna's tweet drawing attention to the protests. He even dropped a song in honour of the Barbadian singer.


Rihanna/Greta Thunberg (February)

After Rihanna tweeted about the protests, Kangana said that she is merely a singer, 'like Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar', who 'can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens'. It should be noted that Rihanna never responded to Kangana's attacks against her publicly. The actor also responded to Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who wrote that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters. Sharing a news report about a 105-year-old organic farmer, Kangana called Thunberg a 'spoilt brat'.


Massive transformation alert (February)

In a tweet promoting her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi, Kangana compared herself to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. In a follow-up tweet, she wrote that she feels a kinship with Marlon Brando. Her comments were widely mocked on social media, with many, including Swara Bhasker and Ishaan Khatter, directly or indirectly, reacting to it. Ishaan shared a quote of Meryl's, which read, "My achievement, if you can call it that, is that I've basically pretended to be extraordinary people my entire life, and now I'm being mistaken for one."


Also read: Hansal Mehta responds to Kangana Ranaut's tweet about him: 'Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn'

Twitter delete (February)

Kangana threatened to quit Twitter after her account was partially restricted by the social media platform. In January, her Twitter account was suspended for a few hours after her controversial post on Tandav, a web series. A Twitter spokesperson confirmed, "We have taken action on Tweets that were in violation of the Twitter Rules in line with our range of enforcement options."

Kangana Ranaut was the lead in Hansal Mehta's Simran.
Hansal responds to Kangana's tweet about him, says he doesn't 'give a damn'

By HT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.
Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics

By HT Entertainment Desk

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput broke up in 2016.
Ankita says she gave up Happy New Year, Bajirao Mastani for Sushant

By HT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut. (HT Photo)
From comparison with Meryl to feud with Diljit; Kangana's 2021 highlights

By HT Entertainment Desk

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the set of Star vs Food.
Kareena is living the 'good life' with her girl gang, posts photo from set

By HT Entertainment Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Chhichhore.
Nitesh Tiwari dedicates Chhichhore's National Award win to Sushant Singh Rajput

By HT Entertainment Desk

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan remembers Sagar Sarhadi's contribution to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk

Twinkle Khanna spotted with Aarav and Nitara. (Varinder Chawla)
Twinkle's son Aarav holds on to little sister Nitara's hand on family outing

By HT Entertainment Desk

Kangana Ranaut has just won her fourth National Award.
Kangana Ranaut releases video after National Award win for Manikarnika and Panga

By HT Entertainment Desk

bollywood

Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche

By Kavita Awaasthi
Rimi Sen: Bollywood mein PR aage hai, talent peeche

By Kavita Awaasthi

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan drops by at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's home, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore.
67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore win

By HT Entertainment Desk

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch

By HT Entertainment Desk
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted, Hello Charlie cast attends trailer launch

By HT Entertainment Desk

bollywood

Ankita on break-up with Sushant: 'He chose his career and he moved on'

By HT Entertainment Desk
Ankita on break-up with Sushant: 'He chose his career and he moved on'

By HT Entertainment Desk

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'

By HT Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19, says 'dua karo'

By HT Entertainment Desk

bollywood

Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut

By HT Entertainment Desk
Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut

By HT Entertainment Desk

The Pandays dined together on Sunday night.
Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

By HT Entertainment Desk

