Kangana Ranaut turned 34 on Tuesday
Kangana Ranaut parties with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher on her birthday. See pics and videos

  • Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut have shared glimpses of her birthday bash that she hosted in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Check out the pics and videos here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:03 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who turned 34 on Tuesday, hosted a grand party at her place in Mumbai, after launching the trailer of her ambitious political biopic, Thalaivi. Anupam Kher also attended the bash and shared videos which Kangana has also re-shared on her Instagram Stories. Ekta Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, among many others, also in attendance.

In one of the videos, Anupam starts by focusing on a few cakes kept on a table for Kangana. The camera then moves to Kangana and Ekta talking at the party.

Kangana and Ekta were spotted together at the bash.
A glimpse of the cakes at the party.

He also posted pictures with her and wrote, "Thank you dearest @kanganaranaut for a great evening. Congratulations for the #NationalAward. Happy birthday to you. May God give you all the happiness in the world. And what an outstanding and power packed trailer of #Thalaivi. You really hit where it hurts. Stay safe. Love and prayers always!! #BestActress #Superstar #Thalaivi #Mannikarnika #Panga."


In a separate video that Kangana posted, she showcased all the cakes on the table. Another one, posted by a fan, showed Kangana cutting her birthday cake at the Thalaivi trailer launch in Chennai.


Earlier in the day, before the trailer launch, Kangana had posted a long, emotional note on social media. She tweeted, "They said a woman has a shelf life, this world only values young sweet 16 type girls with no brains, mature and wise woman can only belong to a household to a man who can give them a surname. They said many things it made me anxious, what will happen to me, where will I go."

A screenshot of Kangana's tweets


"Today I turned 34, they never told me, I will be at the peak of my career at 34, I will be celebrated for my art and my experience will be valued and my age or marital status would mean nothing to anyone, I feel like a super human loaded with exceptional experience about skills," she added.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit and Waheeda Rehman perform together on Dance Deewane 3 sets, Mouni Roy sends love. Watch video

"I find certain ease with my body does not matter if I am too fat/too skinny, I like being sensual and feel at ease with my sexuality, I don't get flustered with pimples or periods and no one has the power to make me feel bad about myself. Fine lines and beginning of grey hair would look so soothing, it will enhance my character and and strength will become my beauty. So let me tell all you girls out there. It's beautiful at 34 world looks super gorgeous from this view. Thanks to my mother who gave me birth," she concluded.

Kangana was announced as the Best Actor (Female) at the National Film Awards 2019, that were announced Monday evening.

