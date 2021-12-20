News updates from HT: PM Modi stresses importance of ties with Central Asian nations, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi underscores importance of ties with Central Asian nations in meeting with FMs

India attaches importance to its relations with the five Central Asian states, which are part of the country’s extended neighbourhood and connectivity is key to enhancing economic cooperation with the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday. Read more…

Opened vials of Covaxin can be stored for up to 28 days: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that opened vials of its vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can be stored at 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to 28 days and are not required to be discarded immediately in a day or at the end of the immunization session. Read more…

Putin thanks PM Modi over phone call for hospitality, extends New Year greetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the hospitality extended to the Moscow delegation during a high-level visit to New Delhi earlier this month, Kremlin said. Read more…

‘Aap logon kay burey din aayenge’: Jaya Bachchan loses her cool in Rajya Sabha, curses treasury benches

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan was on Monday involved in a verbal spat with the treasury benches over an alleged "personal" remarks against her even as she asked the Chair not to take sides of any particular party. Read more…

India vs South Africa: How have the Indian openers performed in the past Test series against the Proteas?

South Africa remains one of the final few frontiers for Team India to conquer. They have beaten Australia in Australia, and that too twice, and will be on the verge of beating England in their own backyard until next year. But, this African nation continues to elude them. Read more…

Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 4: At ₹108 crore, Tom Holland's film is highest-grossing Spidey movie in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home has entered the ₹100 crore club in just four days of its release at the Indian box office. The film collected ₹29.23 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total ₹108.37 crore at the domestic box office. Read more…