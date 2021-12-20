Spider-Man No Way Home box office day 4: At 108 crore, Tom Holland's film is highest-grossing Spidey movie in India

Spider-Man: No Way Home has entered the ₹100 crore club in just four days of its release at the Indian box office. The film collected ₹29.23 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total ₹108.37 crore at the domestic box office. Its gross collection stands at ₹138.55 crore, making it the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#SpiderMan casts its web at the #BO… posts massive total in its *extended* 4-day weekend… Emerges highest grossing film for #SonyIndia in 4 days… All eyes on weekdays… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr. Total: ₹108.37 cr Nett BOC. #India biz."

He added, “it surpasses lifetime biz of #SpiderMan movies [Gross BOC] in just 4 days… 4-day extended weekend: ₹138.55 cr [Gross BOC].”

In order to compare the new film's performance with the older movies from the franchise, he also shared the lifetime gross box office collections of the films. He further tweeted, "'Spider-Man’ versus Spider-Man’ in India…[2019] #SpiderMan: #FarFromHome: ₹102 cr, [2012] #TheAmazingSpiderMan: ₹90.07 cr, [2014] #TheAmazingSpiderMan2: ₹87.50 cr, [2017] #SpiderMan: #Homecoming: ₹75.24 cr. NOTE: Gross BOC. Pre-Covid. Lifetime Biz."

Fans packed auditoriums for Spider-Man: No Way Home, a big-budget superhero spectacle co-produced by Sony and Walt Disney Co that is playing only in theaters. The movie stars Tom Holland as Marvel's web-slinging superhero and Zendaya, as his girlfriend MJ, in the third film in Tom's Spider-Man trilogy. It also brings back stars of previous Spider-Man films.

"This weekend’s historic Spider-Man: No Way Home results, from all over the world and in the face of many challenges, reaffirm the unmatched cultural impact that exclusive theatrical films can have," Tom Rothman, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Tom Holland offered gratitude to fans for showing the film a whole lot of love. "Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet ... merry Christmas and you know what to do," he wrote on Instagram.

The fact that the film concluded a popular trilogy added to its appeal, said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co, and many fans wanted to see the new instalment on the opening weekend before they read spoilers on social media.

The success underscored the continuing pull of superhero-based films at cinemas, Bock added, particularly among young people who are used to streaming movies at home. "It reinforces the fact that superheroes are number one, and everybody else is somewhere way down below," he said.

(With Reuters inputs)