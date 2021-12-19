Spider-Man: No Way Home crosses $300 million on global box office, Dwayne Johnson and Simu Liu wish Tom Holland. Watch

Marvel’s newest superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home is shattering pandemic-era box office records globally. As per a Deadline report, the film has already grossed $302.9 million worldwide by Saturday and is likely to cross the half billion-dollar mark after Sunday.

The Jon Watts directorial had the second-biggest opening day of all time in the US, earning $121.5 million at the domestic box office on Friday. In addition, it amassed a further $181.4 million overseas across Thursday, Friday and Saturday to take it past the $300 million mark. No Way Home is just the sixth film ever to cross that figure by Saturday and the first to do it during the pandemic. Industry analysts estimate that given a staggered release in more overseas markets (it will release in Spider-Man-crazy Japan in January), the film should easily cross the $1 billion mark worldwide through its run.

The string opening has been a cause for some huge cheer for the film’s stars. Leading man Tom Holland shared a video on social media from the film’s star-studded premiere with the caption thanking the fans for the film’s bumper opening. “Wow guys I can’t believe these numbers. You made this possible. Your love and support means the world to me. Thank you thank you thank you and if you haven’t seen Spider-Man no way home yet… merry Christmas and you know what to do,” he wrote.

Tom’s jubilant celebration received a ton of support from his industry friends. Fellow Marvel superhero Simu Liu (he played Shang Chi in the previous Marvel blockbuster) commented, “Yeeee buddy!!!!!! Congrats on a smash opening.” Dwayne Johnson also congratulated Tom and the entire No Way Home team with his comment that read, “I’m so f***ing happy about this!!!! Congrats to you and the entire 🕷 TEAM.Enjoy this massive and historic win brother."