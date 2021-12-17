Spider-Man: No Way Home beats all other Spidey movies' Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb ratings. Here's a ranking

Spider-Man No Way Home, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has registered the highest-ever scores on IMDb among all the Spider-Man movies. The film currently has a 9.2/10 rating on the platform, based on over 51,140 votes. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei among others.

Spider-Man No Way Home is the third film in the Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts. Until now, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse released in 2017 had the highest IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

Here are the IMDb ratings of all the Spiderman movies:

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) has an IMDb rating of 7.4/10

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014) has an IMDb rating of 6.5/10

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) has an IMDb rating of 6.9/10

Spider-Man 3 (2007) has an IMDb rating of 6.2/10

Spider-Man 2 (2004) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

Spider-Man (2002) has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10

On Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: No Way Home performed similarly. The film earned a ‘fresh' score on the review aggregator website. It got a 95% score, again, higher than all others in the franchise.

Spider-Man movies' Rotten Tomatoes scores, shared on Twitter.

As per a Bloomberg report, forecasters expect the film from Sony Group and Walt Disney's Marvel division to gross more than $190 million over the weekend in North America, and at least one thinks receipts could top $200 million. Sony itself predicts $130 million.

The Hindustan Times review read, "No Way Home picks up immediately after the events of 2019’s Far From Home, with a freshly outed Peter Parker, after Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio broadcasted Spider-Man’s real identity to the entire world. A bewildering media frenzy follows, involving Peter and his loved ones being engulfed by criminal investigations and public trials. Spider-Man becomes a divisive celebrity figure with adoring fans and detractors who resent him. In short, he becomes ‘the most popular person in the world’. Odd, considering I don't remember MCU Spidey being presented as a particularly well-known, world-renowned figure. He was just another hero in a world bursting with them."