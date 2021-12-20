Putin thanks PM Modi over phone call for hospitality, extends New Year greetings

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the hospitality extended to the Moscow delegation during a high-level visit to New Delhi earlier this month, Kremlin said. The two leaders discussed practical aspects of implementing the agreements reached during the ministerial-level talks, according to Putin’s office.

They also expressed intent for the further multifaceted development of relations of the “special and privileged” strategic partnership between the two countries.

“They continued the exchange of views on issues of international stability and security, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. The President of Russia and the Prime Minister of India congratulated each other on the upcoming New Year holidays,” Kremlin said.

Both leaders agreed to intensify bilateral contacts in various spheres.

PM Modi later said that he spoke to Putin to follow up on their earlier discussions and agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation.

Spoke with my friend, President Putin, to follow up on our discussions during his recent visit to India. We agreed on the way forward for enhancing India-Russia cooperation, including in supply of fertilizers. We also discussed recent international developments. @KremlinRussia_E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2021

India and Russia held their maiden 2+2 interministerial dialogue on the margins of the summit between PM Modi and Putin in New Delhi on December 6. The two countries sealed a much-awaited deal worth ₹5,100 crore for the joint production of more than 500,000 AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

“India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of agreements/contracts/protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation,” defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted after the meeting.

The summit coincided with the deliveries of components for S-400 air defence systems to India, which was significant against the backdrop of threats from the US to impose secondary sanctions on the deal under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). India has maintained that its defence procurements are guided by a policy of strategic autonomy.