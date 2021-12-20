‘Aap logon kay burey din aayenge’: Jaya Bachchan loses her cool in Rajya Sabha, curses treasury benches

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan was on Monday involved in a verbal spat with the treasury benches over an alleged "personal" remarks against her even as she asked the Chair not to take sides of any particular party.

Jaya Bachchan's remarks came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the discussion on the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The member of Parliament called out the Chair presided by Bhubaneswar Kalita for not listening to the opposition side.

"I don't want to thank you because I don't know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting...or today when you are sitting in the chair," she said when called to speak on the bill.

A verbal spat started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rakesh Sinha objected to Bachchan’s remarks against the Chair.

As chaos ensued, she alleged that personal remarks were made against her. "I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don't belong to any party, sir," she said.

"How can they make personal remarks in the House? Aap logon kay burey din aayenge (Your bad days will come soon), I curse you," she said.

Kalita urged Bachchan to confine herself to the Bill being debated as she responded by saying that efforts were being made to stifle the voice of opposition members. He also announced that the remarks which were not suitable would be expunged from the record.

As the situation almost seemed out of control, Kalitha adjourned the House till 5 pm, the third adjournment of the day.

(With agency inputs)