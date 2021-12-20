Home / India News / ‘Aap logon kay burey din aayenge’: Jaya Bachchan loses her cool in Rajya Sabha, curses treasury benches
india news

‘Aap logon kay burey din aayenge’: Jaya Bachchan loses her cool in Rajya Sabha, curses treasury benches

Jaya Bachchan's remarks came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the discussion on the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
Jaya Bachchan is seen speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.&nbsp;(PTI Photo)
Jaya Bachchan is seen speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament. (PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan was on Monday involved in a verbal spat with the treasury benches over an alleged "personal" remarks against her even as she asked the Chair not to take sides of any particular party.

Jaya Bachchan's remarks came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the discussion on the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The member of Parliament called out the Chair presided by Bhubaneswar Kalita for not listening to the opposition side.

"I don't want to thank you because I don't know whether I should remember when you used to walk into the Well shouting...or today when you are sitting in the chair," she said when called to speak on the bill.

A verbal spat started after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rakesh Sinha objected to Bachchan’s remarks against the Chair.

As chaos ensued, she alleged that personal remarks were made against her. "I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don't belong to any party, sir," she said.

"How can they make personal remarks in the House? Aap logon kay burey din aayenge (Your bad days will come soon), I curse you," she said.

Kalita urged Bachchan to confine herself to the Bill being debated as she responded by saying that efforts were being made to stifle the voice of opposition members. He also announced that the remarks which were not suitable would be expunged from the record.

As the situation almost seemed out of control, Kalitha adjourned the House till 5 pm, the third adjournment of the day.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaya bachchan samajwadi party parliament rajya sabha + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out