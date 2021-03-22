IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra and all the latest news
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Raut. (HT Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:45 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday issued a warning over possible attempts to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra amid controversy after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Read more

At least 400 mn accessed care in 70K Ayushman centres: Health ministry

India has operationalised 70,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs), under Narendra Modi government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), where at least 400 million individuals have been provided care in past three years, according to the health ministry. Read more

In West Bengal, the battle for Muslim vote

After he graduated from college in 2005, Munshi Bakibillah hoped to land a job with the government. What followed was a laborious exercise of filling out forms and writing exams. But there was no job. Read more

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir lauds India pacer's 'unbelievable over' that proved 'turning point'

When Virat Kohli's fiery knock of 80* runs took India's total to 224/8 in 20 overs in the 5th T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, it seemed like the target might be too much for Eoin Morgan's side to chase down. India's defense started with an absolute peach of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over itself that knocked over the dangerous Jason Roy. Read more

Disha Patani posts new fitness clip, Tiger's mom and sister are highly impressed

We have often seen Disha Patani doing martial arts and kickboxing in her gym but now the actress has shared snippets from her intense workout session and believe us when we say this, it will leave you breathless. The Bharat actor is quite serious when it comes to fitness and often keeps on incorporating new things in her routine to make her sessions more interesting. Read more

Karan Johar announces Shanaya Kapoor Bollywood launch with glamorous video, Suhana Khan goes 'yayy'

Karan Johar has confirmed that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be launched under the Dharma banner. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and revealed Shanaya will be joining the squad of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will make her acting debut with Dharma Productions. Read more

Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday

A little boy in Miami had a special birthday wish come true as he turned five - he got to be a police officer. In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram, the North Miami Police Department detailed how little Jeremiah, who has been battling cancer, had his special wish come true. The post is shared with pictures from Jeremiah’s birthday celebration and the share is winning people over. Read more

Watch: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian

Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian. The eliminated terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, informed Kashmir police. Watch here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanjay raut health ministry west bengal assembly elections 2021 gautam gambhir shopian district of jammu karan johar virat kohli + 5 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s hand-picked members swept the Panaji municipal polls. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate’s hand-picked members swept the Panaji municipal polls. (ANI FILE PHOTO)
india news

BJP-backed panel sweeps corporation polls in Goa’s Panaji

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:38 PM IST
The BJP’s gamble to back the panel set up by newly inducted Atanasio Monserrate at the cost of the party’s old guard paid off spectacularly in the municipal elections in Panaji with the panel winning 25 of the 30 seats
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress legislators demonstrating with food grains demanding MSP for farmers. (HT PHOTO)
Congress legislators demonstrating with food grains demanding MSP for farmers. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Bihar Congress unit proposes district-level dharna on farmers’ issues

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:15 PM IST
The Congress plans to hold four to five regional level farmers’ conclave next month before holding a mega rally at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan to highlight the shortcomings of the new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria(ANI)
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria(ANI)
india news

Gujarat: Congress MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The by-election for the Morva Hadaf seat is slated to be held on April 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (File photo)
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio. (File photo)
india news

Nagaland begins integrated settled farming project

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The pilot project has been launched at Boke-Botsa under Kohima district, where eight departments and a public undertaking are converging for the first time to work with the village community
READ FULL STORY
Close
ANI file photo
ANI file photo
india news

4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The gunbattle lasted for a couple of hours as the terrorists refused to surrender, PTI reported citing police personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An IAF fighter jet seen flying in the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain, in Ladakh (File Photo) (ANI)
An IAF fighter jet seen flying in the backdrop of the snow-covered mountain, in Ladakh (File Photo) (ANI)
india news

Next round of India-China talks looks positive on Gogra-Hot Springs

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Indian military commanders have noted the Chinese effort to invest heavily in significant surveillance capabilities along the border with battle-ready force in depth areas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
india news

At least 400 mn accessed care in 70K Ayushman centres: Health ministry

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:58 AM IST
As part of the government’s strategy to promote preventive healthcare, these health and wellness centres have also been screening individuals above the age of 30 for non-communicable diseases
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
A view of Parliament House complex, in New Delhi(PTI Photo)
india news

Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Earlier in the day, Congress' member of Parliament, Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion in Lok Sabha over the issue of coup-affected Myanmar nationals seeking entry in India.
READ FULL STORY
Rain has been lashing the plains of Kashmir sinc Monday morning. (AP)
Rain has been lashing the plains of Kashmir sinc Monday morning. (AP)
india news

Temperature falls as rain and snow lash Kashmir

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:35 AM IST
The temperature dropped in Kashmir after rain in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of the mountains from early hours on Monday, meteorologists said
READ FULL STORY
Close
People protest against the impending release of juvenile accused in Nirbhaya case, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on November 21, 2015. (HT archive)
People protest against the impending release of juvenile accused in Nirbhaya case, at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on November 21, 2015. (HT archive)
india news

Decoding the proposed changes in the POCSO Act

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The parliamentary standing committee, headed by Congress MP Anand Sharma, has recommended to the Centre that the juvenile delinquency age be reduced from 18 to 16, and all accused above 16 be tried as adults for trials under the POCSO Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
india news

PM Modi to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The next leg of the programme, dubbed “catch the rain where it falls, when it falls”, will be rolled out across the country’s 734 districts covering over 600,000 villages
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the health ministry’s dashboard updated at 8am, the active caseload in the country was logged at 334,646.(Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)
According to the health ministry’s dashboard updated at 8am, the active caseload in the country was logged at 334,646.(Deepak Sansta/HT Photo)
india news

India records nearly 47,000 new Covid-19 cases, 212 deaths; tally over 11.6 mn

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:09 AM IST
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 23,44,45,774 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to Sunday and of these, 880,655 samples were tested on the same day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
india news

Railways issues guidelines for security of women, to keep database of offenders

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:52 AM IST
The guidelines also said that abandoned structures in platforms/yards, abandoned quarters, buildings in isolated places which are unguarded/unattended should be demolished immediately
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday coupled with thunder and dust storms.(Representational/ HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)
Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Monday coupled with thunder and dust storms.(Representational/ HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)
india news

News updates from HT: Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:49 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Patna. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Patna. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Facing heat, doctor at AIIMS-Patna says private practice rampant among peers

By Ruchir Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Doctors at AIIMS are not allowed to practice privately. They get non-practising allowance (NPA), which is generally 20% of their basic salary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP