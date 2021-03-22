News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra and all the latest news
Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday issued a warning over possible attempts to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra amid controversy after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Read more
At least 400 mn accessed care in 70K Ayushman centres: Health ministry
India has operationalised 70,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs), under Narendra Modi government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), where at least 400 million individuals have been provided care in past three years, according to the health ministry. Read more
In West Bengal, the battle for Muslim vote
After he graduated from college in 2005, Munshi Bakibillah hoped to land a job with the government. What followed was a laborious exercise of filling out forms and writing exams. But there was no job. Read more
'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir lauds India pacer's 'unbelievable over' that proved 'turning point'
When Virat Kohli's fiery knock of 80* runs took India's total to 224/8 in 20 overs in the 5th T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, it seemed like the target might be too much for Eoin Morgan's side to chase down. India's defense started with an absolute peach of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over itself that knocked over the dangerous Jason Roy. Read more
Disha Patani posts new fitness clip, Tiger's mom and sister are highly impressed
We have often seen Disha Patani doing martial arts and kickboxing in her gym but now the actress has shared snippets from her intense workout session and believe us when we say this, it will leave you breathless. The Bharat actor is quite serious when it comes to fitness and often keeps on incorporating new things in her routine to make her sessions more interesting. Read more
Karan Johar announces Shanaya Kapoor Bollywood launch with glamorous video, Suhana Khan goes 'yayy'
Karan Johar has confirmed that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be launched under the Dharma banner. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and revealed Shanaya will be joining the squad of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will make her acting debut with Dharma Productions. Read more
Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday
A little boy in Miami had a special birthday wish come true as he turned five - he got to be a police officer. In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram, the North Miami Police Department detailed how little Jeremiah, who has been battling cancer, had his special wish come true. The post is shared with pictures from Jeremiah’s birthday celebration and the share is winning people over. Read more
Watch: Four Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists gunned down in encounter in J&K’s Shopian
Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Shopian. The eliminated terrorists were associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, informed Kashmir police. Watch here
BJP-backed panel sweeps corporation polls in Goa’s Panaji
Bihar Congress unit proposes district-level dharna on farmers’ issues
Gujarat: Congress MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes
Nagaland begins integrated settled farming project
4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter
Next round of India-China talks looks positive on Gogra-Hot Springs
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Temperature falls as rain and snow lash Kashmir
Decoding the proposed changes in the POCSO Act
PM Modi to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today: All you need to know
India records nearly 47,000 new Covid-19 cases, 212 deaths; tally over 11.6 mn
Railways issues guidelines for security of women, to keep database of offenders
News updates from HT: Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today
