'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir lauds India pacer's 'unbelievable over' that proved 'turning point'
- India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
When Virat Kohli's fiery knock of 80* runs took India's total to 224/8 in 20 overs in the 5th T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, it seemed like the target might be too much for Eoin Morgan's side to chase down. India's defense started with an absolute peach of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over itself that knocked over the dangerous Jason Roy.
But just when it looked like India had the advantage, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler stitched a sensational 130-run stand that put pressure back on Kohli's men. In the 13th over, the India captain handed the ball back to Bhuvneshwar in hopes he can deliver the much-needed wicket, and the right-arm pacer did not disappoint.
With slower deliveries, Bhuvneshwar set Buttler up, and then in the 5th delivery, the England batsman skied the ball straight to Hardik Pandya in the deep. Buttler's fall turned the game around, as England lost quick wickets and eventually lost the match by 36 runs.
Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised Bhuvneshwar for the "unbelievable over" and described the seamer as one of the major assets of Indian cricket. "It was an unbelievable over. And good captaincy from Virat Kohli as well to bring him on in the 13th over. Because the run chase was absolutely on. He can just mix up his deliveries," Gambhir said.
"I remember one reverse sweep which Jos Buttler missed, it was just a quicker one, and a yorker, and one wide outside the off-stump. He used all the variations he had to the best of his abilities, and it was the turning point of the game," Gambhir added.
The former India batsman further explained the reasons behind Bhuvneshwar's success as a new-ball bowler.
"I think it's difficult to play swing bowlers as compared to seam bowlers in T20 cricket. Because with seam bowlers you can actually see the line and hit through the line. But if its swinging both ways, you would have to wait a little longer. And that is why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is so dangerous with the new ball. He can swing the ball both ways," he said.
"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is very, very important to the team. There will always be times when we will discuss Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, because of their flamboyance and stuff. But there are people like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are very useful and always go under the radar. But these are just as important as these guys.
The T20I series against England was Bhuvneshwar's first international assignment in over a year. Before dismissing Jos Buttler out for a golden duck in the second game, his last international wicket was against West Indies in a T20I in Mumbai in December of 2019. He picked up four wickets in the five-match series against England, including a miserly spell of 2/15 in the decider. Gambhir feels Bhuvneshwar's return to fitness and form comes at the right time for India and together with Jasprit Bumrah, the fast bowler could make a lethal pair with the white ball.
"Look at what he did today (in 5th T20I). It was unbelievable on a wicket where more than 400 runs were scored. When he started, everyone said he is just a new-ball bowler. But he has developed as a great death bowler as well. Imagine Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar bowling together in the death overs," Gambhir pointed out.
"I always believe these guys who go under the radar should always be given appreciation for their contribution. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the great assets to Indian cricket. He can't bowl at 145kph, but he has other abilities and he uses it to the best of his abilities," he signed off.
