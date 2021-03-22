IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir lauds India pacer's 'unbelievable over' that proved 'turning point'
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir lauds India pacer's 'unbelievable over' that proved 'turning point'

  • India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST

When Virat Kohli's fiery knock of 80* runs took India's total to 224/8 in 20 overs in the 5th T20I against England at Motera in Ahmedabad, it seemed like the target might be too much for Eoin Morgan's side to chase down. India's defense started with an absolute peach of a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the first over itself that knocked over the dangerous Jason Roy.

But just when it looked like India had the advantage, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler stitched a sensational 130-run stand that put pressure back on Kohli's men. In the 13th over, the India captain handed the ball back to Bhuvneshwar in hopes he can deliver the much-needed wicket, and the right-arm pacer did not disappoint.

Also Read | ‘People can have conflicts, that's not uncommon’: Eoin Morgan responds to Kohli-Buttler spat in 5th T20I

With slower deliveries, Bhuvneshwar set Buttler up, and then in the 5th delivery, the England batsman skied the ball straight to Hardik Pandya in the deep. Buttler's fall turned the game around, as England lost quick wickets and eventually lost the match by 36 runs.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir praised Bhuvneshwar for the "unbelievable over" and described the seamer as one of the major assets of Indian cricket. "It was an unbelievable over. And good captaincy from Virat Kohli as well to bring him on in the 13th over. Because the run chase was absolutely on. He can just mix up his deliveries," Gambhir said.

"I remember one reverse sweep which Jos Buttler missed, it was just a quicker one, and a yorker, and one wide outside the off-stump. He used all the variations he had to the best of his abilities, and it was the turning point of the game," Gambhir added.

Also Read | 'His numbers are as good as any top player': Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

The former India batsman further explained the reasons behind Bhuvneshwar's success as a new-ball bowler.

"I think it's difficult to play swing bowlers as compared to seam bowlers in T20 cricket. Because with seam bowlers you can actually see the line and hit through the line. But if its swinging both ways, you would have to wait a little longer. And that is why Bhuvneshwar Kumar is so dangerous with the new ball. He can swing the ball both ways," he said.

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar is very, very important to the team. There will always be times when we will discuss Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, because of their flamboyance and stuff. But there are people like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are very useful and always go under the radar. But these are just as important as these guys.

The T20I series against England was Bhuvneshwar's first international assignment in over a year. Before dismissing Jos Buttler out for a golden duck in the second game, his last international wicket was against West Indies in a T20I in Mumbai in December of 2019. He picked up four wickets in the five-match series against England, including a miserly spell of 2/15 in the decider. Gambhir feels Bhuvneshwar's return to fitness and form comes at the right time for India and together with Jasprit Bumrah, the fast bowler could make a lethal pair with the white ball.

"Look at what he did today (in 5th T20I). It was unbelievable on a wicket where more than 400 runs were scored. When he started, everyone said he is just a new-ball bowler. But he has developed as a great death bowler as well. Imagine Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar bowling together in the death overs," Gambhir pointed out.

"I always believe these guys who go under the radar should always be given appreciation for their contribution. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is one of the great assets to Indian cricket. He can't bowl at 145kph, but he has other abilities and he uses it to the best of his abilities," he signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england virat kohli gautam gambhir bhuvneshwar kumar + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women's cricket team.(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief at Cricket South Africa

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:26 AM IST
The visitors clinched the T20 International series on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The T20 win follows their success in the ODI series, which ended with a 4-1 win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)
cricket

'Good captaincy from Kohli to bring him on': Gambhir's turning point of 5th T20I

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli pulled off an ace when he handed the ball to the India pacer, who Gautam Gambhir reckons, produced the 'turning point' of the 5th T20I.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh during the final.(@RSWorldSeries)
cricket

Yuvraj-Yusuf turn back clock with brilliant knocks in Road Safety Series final

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The night belonged to two players. Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan blasted the bowlers all around the park as they stitched together an 85-run partnership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, left, watches as captain Virat Kohli, right, reacts after the dismissal of England's Jos Buttler during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate

By Abhishek Paul, Ahmedabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:39 AM IST
  • India skipper wants to take up the T20 opener's role on a regular basis while the paceman's guile and form on return from injury is promising in the build up to the Oct-Nov T20 World Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy with teammates.(REUTERS)
cricket

All-round Hardik Pandya returns, lends India T20 side crucial balance

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Pandya's return to bowling, after lengthy injury management post a back surgery, played a crucial role in India's 3-2 T20 series win over England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
File image of Ramiz Raja. (Action Images via Reuters)
cricket

'Current format was lopsided & it made no sense not having India-Pak series'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • Raja also said that there should be a separate window for WTC where every team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the longest format of the game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
Zaheer Khan during a special Program in Pune,(HT Photo)
cricket

Zaheer Khan names the 'silent hero' of India's T20I win against England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:09 AM IST
  • "In all of that, this player is doing his job silently. He's the silent hero of this series. His numbers are as good as any top player," Zaheer said in a video on Cricbuzz.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with England's captain Eoin Morgan after India won the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, shakes hands with England's captain Eoin Morgan after India won the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

‘People can have conflicts, that's not uncommon’: Morgan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:22 AM IST
While speaking in the post-match virtual press conference, the visiting captain said that he was unaware of what exactly transpired between Kohli and Butler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Mandhana(Twitter)
Smriti Mandhana(Twitter)
cricket

It's bitter pill to swallow: Smriti Mandhana

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:30 PM IST
After losing the opening T20I by eight wickets, India were in for a chance to level the three-match T20I series as SA Women needed 19 runs from last 12 balls while chasing 159 to win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yusuf Pathan (L) and Yuvraj Singh (R) of India Legends(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)
Yusuf Pathan (L) and Yuvraj Singh (R) of India Legends(Road Safety World Series / Twitter)
cricket

Road Safety World Series 2021 Final: India Legends win by 14 runs

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:40 AM IST
India Legends scored 181 for 4 in 20 overs after Tillakaratne Dilshan & Co won the toss and opted to field. In reply, the Sri Lankan side was restricted to 167 for 7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa women beat India Women by six wickets(Official CSA / Twitter)
South Africa women beat India Women by six wickets(Official CSA / Twitter)
cricket

SA Women beat India Women by 6 wickets in 2nd T20I

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:25 PM IST
Opener Lizelle Lee (70) and Laura Wolvaardt (53*) scored their respective half-centuries as the visitors chased down a 159-run target to win the game by six wickets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer will miss India ODI series and first few games of IPL.(IPL/Twitter)
Jofra Archer will miss India ODI series and first few games of IPL.(IPL/Twitter)
cricket

Archer wants to be there at T20 WC, Ashes, he made sensible decision: Silverwood

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:01 PM IST
Silverwood's remark came as Archer was deemed unfit for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The pacer has also been ruled out from the initial phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England Nasser Hussain (L), all-rounder Ben Stokes (R)(HT Collage)
Former England Nasser Hussain (L), all-rounder Ben Stokes (R)(HT Collage)
cricket

Ben Stokes has not yet done it in T20 international cricket: Nasser Hussain

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that even though Stokes is a proven match-winner, he is yet to showcase his talent in T20Is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Karthik (L), KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar with pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (R)(HT Collage)
Dinesh Karthik (L), KKR's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar with pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (R)(HT Collage)
ipl

IPL 2021: KKR players begin quarantine ahead of training camp

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The likes of Dinesh Karthik, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti and batsman Rahul Tripathi were the first to have arrived.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England Live Score 5th T20I(BCCI)
India vs England Live Score 5th T20I(BCCI)
cricket

'Suryakumar made it possible for Kohli to open innings': Zaheer Khan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that it was Suryakumar Yadav who made it possible for Virat Kohli to open the innings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP