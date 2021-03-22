‘People can have conflicts, that's not uncommon’: Eoin Morgan responds to Kohli-Buttler spat in 5th T20I

Virat Kohli-led team India on Saturday registered a terrific 36-run win over England in Ahmedabad to clinch the 5-match series 3-2. The Indian skipper played an unbeaten knock of 80 runs to help the hosts post a massive total of 224 for 2 in 20 overs. In reply, the visitors failed to chase the target and were restricted to 188 for 8.

Despite India’s win, the heated verbal exchange between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler during the fifth T20I drew the attention of the fans.

The incident happened in the 14th over of England’s chase when Buttler was removed by Bhuveshwar Kumar on 52. It looked like the wicketkeeper-batsman mouthed a few words to Kohli while making his way back to the pavilion. It did not sit well with the India skipper as he confronted the England cricketer.

England skipper Eoin Morgan, on the other hand, downplayed the entire episode. While speaking in the post-match virtual press conference, the visiting captain said that he was unaware of what exactly transpired between Kohli and Butler.

“I don't know actually (what exactly happened). Obviously, Virat is very animated when he plays, a big character in the game, that's just who he is; he rides the emotions of the game. Sometimes in tight games, people can have conflicts, that's not uncommon. I think that was the instance,” said Eoin Morgan.

The England skipper further spoke about all-rounder Ben Stokes who went through a rough patch in the series. Morgan said that Stokes has done an 'exceptional job' in fulfilling the responsibilities given to him.





“The role Ben has played for us in the middle order, when he has had opportunities to play, he has done a really exceptional job. It is actually a really difficult role to fulfil. It's something he has taken on board and embraced. In the last game, he played really really well. We would have liked him to kick on, but it didn't necessarily happen, but his contributions when given the opportunity have been really well,” said Eoin Morgan.