Disha Patani posts new fitness clip, Tiger's mom and sister are highly impressed
- "Woah deeeshu," was all Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff could say after she saw Disha Patani's new fitness video which shows the actor nailing some of her favourite exercises. Have you seen it yet?
We have often seen Disha Patani doing martial arts and kickboxing in her gym but now the actress has shared snippets from her intense workout session and believe us when we say this, it will leave you breathless. The Bharat actor is quite serious when it comes to fitness and often keeps on incorporating new things in her routine to make her sessions more interesting.
Disha recently shared some of her favourite go-to exercises and we are speechless. The clip that we are talking about shows the actress wearing a pink sweatshirt which she teamed with a pair of black long shorts. She tied her hair in a loose ponytail in order to keep her hair off her face. The first part of the clip shows Disha picking 70kgs on her shoulders and the actor also mentioned that she normally does two sets of this and repeats it twice.
The 28-year-old then does three sets of smith hip thrusts 10 times with 30kgs. The next part of the video has the actor doing an elevated stiff legged deadlift after which, she finally moves on to three sets of hamstrings curls with 10 repetitions. We are amazed by this. Disha posted the the fitness clip with the caption, "Some of my fav go to exercises (sic)."
It was not just us who was impressed by the video, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff were also amazed and it was evident with the comments they left on the post. Check it out:
On the work front, the super-fit actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Radhe in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan. She has also started shooting for her film Ek Villain Returns in which Disha will be working with with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur.
