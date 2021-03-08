International Women's Day: Disha Patani shows how strong she is in fitness clip
- Disha Patani is known for her extreme workout sessions. The Bharat actor took to Instagram on International Women's Day and shared a glimpse from her martial arts session to show how strong she is.
Women are as good as men in all things. Be it physical fitness, corporate world or even taking care of the household, women are equal to men in all spheres of life if not better than them in some. Many celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Disha Patani agree with us. The many clips of the actors, especially the fitness videos, on social media are proof of our statement.
Disha's latest fitness video has the Bharat actor dressed in a basic white baggy T-shirt teamed with a pair of light grey pyjamas. For her gym session, she tied her hair in a loose ponytail to keep them off her face. The awe-generating clip starts with Disha nailing a high kick, she then swings in the air and nails the kick again. However, for the next two kicks, the actor takes 360 degree turns and switches her leg every time.
Disha increased the difficulty level immensely with these little tweaks and we are in awe of her. The actor shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, "Happy women’s day thank you for making me strong @raakeshyadhav (sic)." Raakesh Yadav is a martial arts trainer who often works with Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff.
It was not just us who were amazed by Disha's skills, but her sister, Kushboo Patani was also immensely proud. Check out the comments that she left on the video:
Have a look at some of the other fitness clips of Disha that have inspired us in the past:
On the work front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe opposite Salman Khan. Her upcoming projects also include the films KTina and Ek Villain Returns. The star cast of the film which includes John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria recently started shooting for the project.
