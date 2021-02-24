Disha Patani shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger Shroff drops a candid comment
- Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
Disha Patani and boyfriend Tiger Shroff share their love for gymnastics, fitness and action. While Tiger regularly shares videos of his gravity-defying stunts, Disha is no less and has shared a video of perfecting the backflip and a somersault.
Sharing a video compilation of her attempts on Instagram, she wrote, "#wuiiiii @nadeemakhtarparkour8." The video received more than 2. 5 lakh likes within a hour.
Tiger was among the first ones to comment and said, "Woahhh wish i could do that." Sussanne Khan commented, "Both of you are incredible. full power to shine on limitless." Choreographer Rajit Dev called Disha a "super girl". Choreographer Rahul Shetty said, "Khatam". A fan even called her "Lady Tiger Shroff", while another said, "You are unbelievable".
This Sunday, Disha was seen accompanying Tiger to a football match where he injured himself. She was found by his side as he was administered emergency treatment.
Disha and Tiger are always by each other's side, be it at parties, dinner or lunch dates or on social media. She recently sent him to a 'bro-zone' after he shared shirtless pictures of himself in tiny pink shorts. She commented on his pictures, “Yo broo that’s some cute shorts.”
Tiger had recently shared a video of him practicing a stunt on sets. He captioned it, Love my job #creating #action #setlife." Disha's sister had reacted to it, "And action. Wohhh perfection."
Disha will now be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film would be releasing this Eid in May. She also has Ek Villain Returns in her kitty, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. She will be pairing up with Malang director Mohit Suri for the film once again.
