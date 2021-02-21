Disha Patani is by Tiger Shroff's side as he gets injured on football field. See pics
Actor Tiger Shroff got injured while playing a game of celebrity football for charity in Mumbai on Sunday. Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani was seen by his side.
Tiger was playing with actors Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Ayan Shetty and others. Disha was also seen watching the match from afar. However, Tiger was later seen lying on a stretcher with a medic attending to his injured leg. Disha was seen next to him, talking to him.
It was later said that Tiger only suffered a minor injury. He was able to walk by himself later.
Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for years but none has confirmed the relationship so far. The two have been to multiple vacations together as well, never sharing pictures with each other social media.
They have been rumoured to be together since the release of their first music video, Befikra, in 2016.They worked together again in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 2, which earned more than ₹150 crore at the box office.
Tiger and Disha also hype each other up on social media regularly. She recently posted a video of herself dancing to his single Casanova and he shared her YouTube video on his Instagram stories.
Tiger has a number of films in the pipeline, including Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Ganapath and the Rambo remake. Disha, meanwhile, has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain Returns in her kitty.
Tiger was last seen in War with Hrithik Roshan. The film was the biggest release of 2019. On the film’s great box office run, Tiger had said: “It is such a huge team effort from the ADs to the whole crew, to the cast, to Hrithik Sir, to Sid, to YRF, everybody worked so tremendously hard and I think I am very happy especially for the team for what they have pulled off. Thank you to all our supporters, to all Hrithik sir’s fans, all my fans, to all fans of the action genre and of commercial cinema.”
