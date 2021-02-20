Disha Patani sends Tiger Shroff to the bro-zone after catching a glimpse of his pink shorts, fans offer sympathies
- Tiger Shroff shared a picture in pink microshorts, which he called 'cute', but his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani had an unexpected reaction to it.
Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures in a skimpy pair of pink shorts with a tropical print. His chiselled abs were on full display in the photos. The caption read, “Uhh cute shorts bro…”
Disha Patani, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger, seemed to put him in the ‘bro-zone’ after looking at his latest post. “Yo broo that’s some cute shorts,” she commented on it.
Fans had some funny responses to Disha’s comment. “@dishapatani bhai ko bro bola (you called him bro)!” one wrote, along with crying emojis. “@dishapatani @tigerjackieshroff sed lyf BROO,” another wrote. “@dishapatani Tiger Bhaiya ka kaat gayi (Disha stuck Tiger in the friendzone),” a third wrote.
Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be in a relationship since the release of their first music video, Befikra, in 2016. They worked together again in Ahmed Khan’s action thriller Baaghi 2, which earned more than ₹150 crore at the box office.
Also see: Disha Patani celebrates Tiger Shroff’s new single Casanova, dances to its catchy beats. Watch video
While Tiger and Disha have maintained the ‘just good friends’ tag, their exotic getaways and social media activity lead to much speculation among fans. They rang in the New Year together in the Maldives. As usual, they did not post any pictures together, but were seen leaving from Mumbai together and shared individual beach photos on their respective Instagram accounts.
Meanwhile, Tiger and Disha leave no opportunity to hype each other up on social media - if she posted a video of herself dancing to his single Casanova, he shared her YouTube video on his Instagram stories.
On the work front, Tiger has a number of films in the pipeline, including Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2, Ganapath and the Rambo remake. Disha, meanwhile, has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain Returns in her kitty.
