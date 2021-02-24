IND USA
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of mom Twinkle Khanna on their family chat group.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav shares hilarious picture of Twinkle Khanna, spreads rumour she has been 'possessed by a demon'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav Bhatia shared a hilarious picture of his mother on their family chat group and claimed that she was possessed by a demon.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:49 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna has revealed her 18-year-old son Aarav Bhatia shared her embarrassing picture from her exercise session on their family group and claimed that she was actually performing a "demonic ritual" after being "possessed by a demon".

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, "Who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. By the way, I was doing a ‘bent-over reverse dumbbell fly’ a term I would not even know a year ago. #workingatit."


The blurred picture shows Twinkle bending over a little with her hands stretched towards each side. She is seen standing in her garden. It was captioned by Aarav on the family chat, "Neighbours report shocking news as Twinkle Khanna has allegedly been possessed by a demon. Take a look at her demonic ritual in the communal garden."

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor commented to the post, "Why dont u see a baba kiroli... he has healed many possessed by this mata mirgi..." Twinkle replied to him, "Mr Bibet, it's better if you consult Rajat Baba on how to practice Maun Vrat!"

Many other fans reacted to the post in humour. A fan said, "Like mother like son", while another wrote, "Haha!!! Guess he has the funny genes of Mrs Funnybones..." One more said, "Hahaha...apke bete se milna padega...tips ke liye...how to make rumour with humor. (will have to meet your son for tips on making rumour with humour)."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress, even Virat Kohli is a part of them

Aarav is the first child of Twinkle and actor husband Akshay Kumar. The couple also have an eight-year-old daughter, Nitara.

Meanwhile, Akshay is switching from one film to another, wrapping up shoots of his multiple films back to back. He has been busy shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Rajasthan. Before that, he shot for Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. He had already completed the shooting of BellBottom post lockdown last year.

