Priyanka Chopra can't stop laughing over 'boriya bistar' memes on her dress, even Virat Kohli is a part of them
- Priyanka Chopra has shared several fanmade memes on one of her looks which features her in a quirky ball-shaped costume.
Priyanka Chopra is over the moon with the success of her memoir, Unfinished. However, there is another reason why the former Miss World is laughing out loud. The actor has shared several viral memes which make fun of her quirky look in a ball-shaped costume.
Sharing some of them on Twitter, she wrote, "Too funny... Thanks for making my day guys !" The memes show her as a blowhorn, as a new pokemon named Priyankemon and even as a parachute. Cricketer Virat Kohli is even seen playing with the Priyanka-shaped cricket ball on the field. One meme shows her as a firecracker while the other shows her as a variety of puffer fish.
The most hilarious memes is the one which says, "When mom says 'boriya bistar samet aur nikal jaa yahan se' (when mom says, 'pick your bag and baggage and get out of here')."
A meme also shows Priyanka dangling in the costume and goes with the caption, 'Jab paneer jamane ke liye kapda na mile aur mummy tumhara fav shirt use kar leti hai (when mummy can't find a cloth to make paneer and uses your favourite shirt)'.
The particular look of Priyanka was seen in her video call with Instagram's most stylish dog, Tika. The actor had asked Tika about her opinion on her fashion game and that of her pet, Diana. Among Priyanka and Diana's various stylish appearances was this particular look which showed Priyanka in a green ball-shaped dress. Tika couldn't stop gushing over Priyanka's stylish looks but said that Diana needs 'a little practice' in the field of fashion.
Also read: How Pooja Bhatt hated and then accepted Mahesh Bhatt's second wife Soni Razdan
Priyanka is currently shooting for her next project, Citadel, in London. She is accompanied by their three pets: Diana, Gino and Panda. Husband Nick Jonas is meanwhile, staying at the Los Angeles home.
