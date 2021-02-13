IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika, she says ‘You need a little practice Diana’
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika, she says ‘You need a little practice Diana’

Priyanka Chopra recently interacted with Instagram's most stylish dog, Tika and asked about her opinion on her and Diana's fashion choices.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:49 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra has shared a fun video from her virtual interaction with Tika, a popular Italian Greyhound on Instagram. The video shows Priyanka interacting with Tika, who can't stop gushing over the actor's stylish looks and how her pet Diana needs 'a little practice' in the field of fashion.

The video opens with Priyanka receiving a video call from Tika and asking for her opinion about her and Diana. Taking a look at some of Priyanka and Diana's most fashionable appearances, Tika calls her 'trendy, fabulous, groundbreaking and iconic'. Tika even asks Priyanka if she can borrow her quirky green outfit for her next Zoom meeting. Turning her attention to Diana's fashion sense, she adds, "You need a little practice Diana."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level 😂 and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!"

The video received more than 260000 likes within a few hours. A fan reacted, "This video! Love it!" Another said, "OMG this is so cute."

Priyanka just made her debut as a writer with the release of her memoir, Unfinished. The actor lives with her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles and their three dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda. Currently, Priyanka and Diana are in London where the actor is shooting for her project, Citadel.

Unfinished promises to offer insights into Priyanka’ childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US, her winning the Miss World title, her entry in Bollywood and then Hollywood and her love story with Nick Jonas.

Also read: Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend

In reference to what she hopes from the book, she told PTI, “For the people who know me, I hope that they would see me as a person, as a girl, not someone who is made of steel. For people who don't know me, who might come across the book, I would say please give my first attempt at writing a chance because it's the story of a girl from a small town, an unassuming background who built a career on her own back.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra unfinished priyanka chopra priyanka chopra best looks

Related Stories

Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 AM IST
In the promo for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, and Rahul Vaidya for criticizing Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
bollywood

Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said die to protests against her in Madhya Pradesh, she had to change her car and come via longer route from the shooting location of her film Dhaakad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan has shared a video showing his sister being turned away from the airport as she had booked her flight ticket for the wrong date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra recently interacted with Instagram's most stylish dog, Tika and asked about her opinion on her and Diana's fashion choices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
bollywood

Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said die to protests against her in Madhya Pradesh, she had to change her car and come via longer route from the shooting location of her film Dhaakad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
bollywood

Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
bollywood

Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
bollywood

11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP