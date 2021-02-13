Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika, she says ‘You need a little practice Diana’
Priyanka Chopra has shared a fun video from her virtual interaction with Tika, a popular Italian Greyhound on Instagram. The video shows Priyanka interacting with Tika, who can't stop gushing over the actor's stylish looks and how her pet Diana needs 'a little practice' in the field of fashion.
The video opens with Priyanka receiving a video call from Tika and asking for her opinion about her and Diana. Taking a look at some of Priyanka and Diana's most fashionable appearances, Tika calls her 'trendy, fabulous, groundbreaking and iconic'. Tika even asks Priyanka if she can borrow her quirky green outfit for her next Zoom meeting. Turning her attention to Diana's fashion sense, she adds, "You need a little practice Diana."
Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level 😂 and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!"
The video received more than 260000 likes within a few hours. A fan reacted, "This video! Love it!" Another said, "OMG this is so cute."
Priyanka just made her debut as a writer with the release of her memoir, Unfinished. The actor lives with her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles and their three dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda. Currently, Priyanka and Diana are in London where the actor is shooting for her project, Citadel.
Unfinished promises to offer insights into Priyanka’ childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US, her winning the Miss World title, her entry in Bollywood and then Hollywood and her love story with Nick Jonas.
Also read: Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend
In reference to what she hopes from the book, she told PTI, “For the people who know me, I hope that they would see me as a person, as a girl, not someone who is made of steel. For people who don't know me, who might come across the book, I would say please give my first attempt at writing a chance because it's the story of a girl from a small town, an unassuming background who built a career on her own back.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi
- Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’
- Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'
- Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'
- Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car
- Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue
- Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox