Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika, she says ‘You need a little practice Diana’

Priyanka Chopra has shared a fun video from her virtual interaction with Tika, a popular Italian Greyhound on Instagram. The video shows Priyanka interacting with Tika, who can't stop gushing over the actor's stylish looks and how her pet Diana needs 'a little practice' in the field of fashion.

The video opens with Priyanka receiving a video call from Tika and asking for her opinion about her and Diana. Taking a look at some of Priyanka and Diana's most fashionable appearances, Tika calls her 'trendy, fabulous, groundbreaking and iconic'. Tika even asks Priyanka if she can borrow her quirky green outfit for her next Zoom meeting. Turning her attention to Diana's fashion sense, she adds, "You need a little practice Diana."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level 😂 and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!"

The video received more than 260000 likes within a few hours. A fan reacted, "This video! Love it!" Another said, "OMG this is so cute."

Priyanka just made her debut as a writer with the release of her memoir, Unfinished. The actor lives with her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles and their three dogs: Diana, Gino and Panda. Currently, Priyanka and Diana are in London where the actor is shooting for her project, Citadel.

Unfinished promises to offer insights into Priyanka’ childhood in India, her formative teenage years in the US, her winning the Miss World title, her entry in Bollywood and then Hollywood and her love story with Nick Jonas.

In reference to what she hopes from the book, she told PTI, “For the people who know me, I hope that they would see me as a person, as a girl, not someone who is made of steel. For people who don't know me, who might come across the book, I would say please give my first attempt at writing a chance because it's the story of a girl from a small town, an unassuming background who built a career on her own back.”

