Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend
Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony last month, hosted a much-awaited bash at his residence for his industry friends. All from his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar to Jugg Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani attended the house party on Friday.
Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were among those spotted arriving at Varun's residence on Friday. While Tiger was in a pink tee, Disha wore white for the occasion. Varun's dear friend Arjun Kapoor also attended the bash with his sister Anshula and girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sara, who recently underwent a double tooth extraction, too, was seen arriving for the party. She wore an animal print dress and waved to the paparazzi while gesturing towards her swollen jawline due to the dental surgery.
Meanwhile, Karan, who was among the very few to attend Varun's much-guarded wedding arrived in a stylish black jacket. Producer Dinesh Vijan was seen with wife Pramita and actor Varun Sharma.
Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24. Besides their close family members, only a few industry names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli attended the wedding. The guest list was kept short as precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'
Talking about the close-knit affair, Kunal, who also happens to be Varun's maternal cousin, had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend
- Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi
- Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’
- Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’
- Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'
- Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'
- Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car
- Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue
- Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox