IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan's post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan attend

Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Varun Dhawan, who tied the knot with Natasha Dalal in a private ceremony last month, hosted a much-awaited bash at his residence for his industry friends. All from his Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Karan Johar to Jugg Jugg Jeeyo co-star Kiara Advani attended the house party on Friday.

Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were among those spotted arriving at Varun's residence on Friday. While Tiger was in a pink tee, Disha wore white for the occasion. Varun's dear friend Arjun Kapoor also attended the bash with his sister Anshula and girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sara, who recently underwent a double tooth extraction, too, was seen arriving for the party. She wore an animal print dress and waved to the paparazzi while gesturing towards her swollen jawline due to the dental surgery.

Meanwhile, Karan, who was among the very few to attend Varun's much-guarded wedding arrived in a stylish black jacket. Producer Dinesh Vijan was seen with wife Pramita and actor Varun Sharma.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrive for Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrive for Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Anshula Kapoor at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Anshula Kapoor at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Kiara Advani at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)
Dinesh Vijan and Varun Sharma at Varun Dhawans house party. (Varinder Chawla)

Varun and Natasha got married at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24. Besides their close family members, only a few industry names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli attended the wedding. The guest list was kept short as precaution against the coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi: 'Ladka chhota hai ladki se?'

Talking about the close-knit affair, Kunal, who also happens to be Varun's maternal cousin, had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The whole idea was to just keep it to the close family and very, very close friends. There were four-five friends of his, whom everyone knows from school. We were sharing stories. It was very nice, a close-knit environment of friends like family and family-like friends. That was what was wonderful about it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varun dhawan-natasha dalal kiara advani arjun malaika disha patani tiger shroff karan johar sara ali khan

Related Stories

Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
Salman scolds Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14 (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:19 AM IST
In the promo for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan scolds Aly Goni for dismissing Jasmin Bhasin, and Rahul Vaidya for criticizing Rakhi Sawant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
bollywood

Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas.
bollywood

Priyanka on the biggest difference between Hollywood, Bollywood romantic films

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has said in an interview that she plans to make a return to Bollywood soon. She also spoke about her love for Delhi Crime, and noted the biggest difference between Hollywood and Bollywood romantic movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
Randhir Kapoor (L) and Rajiv Kapoor (R) at the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020.
bollywood

Randhir on brother Rajiv's death: 'He had no medical history, I am alone now'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the day that his brother, Rajiv, died, and the personal toll that losing three siblings in a year has taken on him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
bollywood

11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
bollywood

Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have announced their second movie together. Dobaara will be a sci-fi film with Taapsee in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The filmmaker talks about working through the pandemic and wrapping up his next film, the Farhan Akhtar starrer, Toofan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP