Priyanka Chopra amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas: 'What an amazing observation!'
- Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
Priyanka Chopra's fans are loving the fact that she addresses her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, as 'babu'. The actor shared an amusing video of a young fan, lauding the global star for sticking to her roots.
Sharing it, Priyanka wrote: "What an amazing observation! lol." These were followed by laughing emojis.
The video, shows a young girl saying: "Matlab kya hi dekh lia maine. Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas ko babu bulaati hai. Par yahaan, India mein rehte hue apne partner ko 'babu' bol do toh (What did I just see! Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas 'babu'. But dare a person living in India call his/her partner by the same name)."
Then she mimicked how others speak disdainfully about the use of the said word and continued: "'Don't babu me', I am not your 'babu', kuch bhi bulaa lo, bas 'babu' mat bulao (call me anything but not babu)."
She went on, "Babu gaali kab se ban gaya, yaar? Jonas khandaan ke bahu beta aapas mein ek doosre se 'babu - babu' karke vartaalap kar sakte hain, toh tum chander chuuron ko kaun si problem hai (When did babu become a slur? If folks of the Jonas family can use the word, then what is problem with you blokes)?"
She went on to question which 'strawberry' world these Indians are living in that they need a nickname in English as well. She remarks how in Los Angeles, the 'babu' word is reverberating while folks in Bhatinda can't seem to accept Indian names.
The video seems to have resonated with Priyanka's fans, with many of them dropping laughing emojis on the post.
Incidentally, Nick is also addressed as 'jiju' (sister's husband) by many Indians. Priyanka's co-star in many films, Ranveer Singh, uses it often. Only recently, he had praised Nick and dropped a comment on the latter's gym video. He had written: "Oho, Jiju! Dolle-Sholle!"
Speaking to Hindustan Times, as part of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit last year, Priyanka had remarked how she, 'the romantic star' of Bollywood, became the sister after marrying Nick and he, in turn, became 'national jiju'. She had said: "I became the sister when you married me! I wasn’t before. I think the name was coined during our wedding. On social media, we started seeing ‘national jiju’ trending everywhere, it was so cute.”
