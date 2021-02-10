Priyanka Chopra once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother
Priyanka Chopra has revealed not just important personal and professional stories in her memoir, Unfinished, but also some funny anecdotes. The book was released on Tuesday, and it gives an intimate peek into Priyanka's life.
In the book, Priyanka has also talked about the few years she spent in America, living with her relatives and attending school there. She narrated a story about falling for a boy, whom she renamed 'Bob' in the book, and how it got her in trouble with her aunt.
According to a report in Zoom, Priyanka wrote that she was in Class 10 and was living with her aunt Kiran in Indianapolis. At her school, she met Bob, who won her over with his funny faces and the most romantic gestures. He gifted her his chain, held hands with her at school, and she was so head over heels in love with him, she had planned to even get married to him.
"One day Bob and I were sitting on the couch watching television, innocently holding hands, when suddenly, outside the window on the sidewalk below, I saw my aunt making her way up the stairs. I panicked. It was 2 in the afternoon and not her usual time to return. There was no way Bob could go outside the house and he and I ran to my room and I shoved him into my closet," she wrote in the book.
"'Stay there until I can send her to the grocery store.' Kiran masi entered the house and started looking into each room carefully. I was sitting on my bed, with my biology book, pretending I was studying. She came to my doorway and said 'Open it' and I asked her 'open what.' 'Open your closet,' said my aunt. I was shaken as I have never seen my aunt this angry. I opened the closet door, it was a big mess: a boy came out," wrote Priyanka.
"Masi called my mother and said, 'I can't believe that she lied to my face. There was a boy in her closet!'," she added.
Priyanka soon returned to India and took part in the Miss India beauty pageant. She won it and also Miss World, instantly launching into limelight. She also embarked upon a successful career in movies and has not looked back since.
