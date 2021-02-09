Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, says she will 'give up her arrogance' if anyone can name better actress
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared a few new pictures from her movies, Dhaakad and Thalaivi. She spoke about her 'range' and 'brilliance of craft' as an actor.
Sharing the photos, Kangana challenged people to name a better actress than her, not just in the country but across the planet. The photos showed how Kangana had lost some weight for her role in Dhaakad, after playing late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.
Kangana even compared herself to three-time Academy Award-winner, Meryl Streep. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote in a tweet.
Kangana promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.
Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda praises Nirmala Sitharaman for 'calling out sexism' during press conference
Twitter was quite amused by her claims. "My mother always told me. Jis ki tareef koi nai karta, wo apni tareef khud karta hai (One who never gets praised by anyone, resorts to praising themselves)," read a tweet. "I pity the people who are constantly around her. God bless them," read another comment.
Kangana has previously called herself a 'queen' and 'babbar sherni' on Twitter. She was in the news last week for her controversial tweets on the farmers' protest. A couple of them were even removed by Twitter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Amrita Singh on birthday, calls mom 'boss lady'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures with mother Amrita Singh to celebrate the senior actor's birthday on Tuesday. She called Amrita 'boss lady' and her 'soul sister' among other things.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu on entering 30th year as an actor: I take it as a big compliment if people say I am timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says she will give up arrogance if anyone can name actor with more range
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra
- Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu shares Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from Looop Lapeta
- Taapsee Pannu introduced a new character from her upcoming film Looop Lapeta. Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin plays a character called Satya in the film. Her character in the film is called Savi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unfinished review: Priyanka Chopra reveals private life details in moving book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman drops video from 33 years ago to wish friend on wedding anniversary
- Actor Salman Khan on Monday shared a throwback video from his young days to wish a close friend, Sadiq on his wedding anniversary. He also joked about how Sadiq's wife was the reason the marriage survived. He also had a piece of advice for her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says everyone mentioned in her book has been sent a copy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Sara Ali Khan said she wants to stay with Amrita Singh even after marriage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alisa Khan: I got more famous for my controversies than my films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Rampal: You are still out of sight if you do something terrible and no one watches it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lisa Haydon enlists her son to announce she's pregnant with her third child
- Lisa Haydon has announced in an Instagram video that she is pregnant with her third child, a baby girl. Watch the video, featuring her son Zack, here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marrying Salman was my only goal, says Somy Ali about moving to Mumbai at 16
- Somy Ali has recounted the story of how she moved to India as a teenager, with the 'preposterous' idea of wanting to get married to Salman Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ranbir Kapoor is sharing his wardrobe with you': Alia announces noble gesture
- Ranbir Kapoor is donating items in his wardrobe for a good cause. His girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, on Monday announced that the 'sale' would benefit children fighting cancer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox