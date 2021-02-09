Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Meryl Streep, says she will 'give up her arrogance' if anyone can name better actress

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday shared a few new pictures from her movies, Dhaakad and Thalaivi. She spoke about her 'range' and 'brilliance of craft' as an actor.

Sharing the photos, Kangana challenged people to name a better actress than her, not just in the country but across the planet. The photos showed how Kangana had lost some weight for her role in Dhaakad, after playing late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi.

I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/0RXB1FcM43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021





Kangana even compared herself to three-time Academy Award-winner, Meryl Streep. "Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote in a tweet.

Kangana promised to give up being 'arrogant' if someone is able to name a better actress than her. "I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

Twitter was quite amused by her claims. "My mother always told me. Jis ki tareef koi nai karta, wo apni tareef khud karta hai (One who never gets praised by anyone, resorts to praising themselves)," read a tweet. "I pity the people who are constantly around her. God bless them," read another comment.

Kangana has previously called herself a 'queen' and 'babbar sherni' on Twitter. She was in the news last week for her controversial tweets on the farmers' protest. A couple of them were even removed by Twitter.

