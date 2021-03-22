Karan Johar announces Shanaya Kapoor Bollywood launch with glamorous video, Suhana Khan goes 'yayy'

Karan Johar has confirmed that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be launched under the Dharma banner. The filmmaker took to his Instagram and revealed Shanaya will be joining the squad of Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) and will make her acting debut with Dharma Productions.

"Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!" he confirmed.

In the video, Shanaya stuns in different outfits while she poses for the camera. Shanaya took to the comments section of the video and dropped a few heart emojis. Sharing the same video and expressing her excitement of making a debut with Dharma, Shanaya said, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here’s to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @dharmamovies , can’t wait for you all to see what we’re up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Her mother, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Maheep also shared the video and said, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My girl is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!"

Shanaya's friend, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan took to the comments section to shower her with love and support. She said, "yayy", adding a heart emoji.

Before her acting debut, Shanaya doubled up as the assistant director on her cousin, actor Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya's father, Sanjay had previously confirmed that she was ready for her acting debut but was waiting for the right project.

Unlike her friend Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Shanaya chose to not go to an acting school. "Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week," Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror in 2019.

