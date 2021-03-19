Karan Johar shows the power of love in mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday portrait featuring his twins Roohi and Yash

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a beautiful family portrait on the occasion of his mother Hiroo Johar's birthday on Thursday. The picture shows Hiroo, and Karan's twins Roohi and Yash in the frame.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Karan simply wrote in caption, "The power of love..." It shows Karan embracing Hiroo with one hand and daughter Roohi with another as he looks at Yash.

Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi.

Karan has even named his daughter Roohi as a rearrangement of the spelling of his mother's name. His son is named after his late filmmaker father Yash Johar.

Hiroo often features in Karan's candid videos about his kids' activities in the house. She is co-parenting the four-year-olds along with Karan.

Karan had once revealed how Hiroo had welcomed his kids born through surrogacy. He had told Hindustan Times Brunch that the day of their arrival at his home would be "etched in (his) memory” forever. Elaborating that scene, he had said, “Actually, it was a full on K3G moment! Very dramatic. With my Mom proudly standing at the door like Jaya (Bachchan) aunty holding a puja thali with burning diyas to welcome not her bahu – but her grandkids, all my aunts crowded behind her."

He had further added, "I took my babies straight into the room where my father’s picture is placed. When I saw their reflection in the glass, merging with his image, I closed my eyes in gratitude and experienced the awe of the moment. I knew they had his blessings. These are scenes out of a film but drawn from real life."

Sonam Kapoor also wished Hiroo Johar.





Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor also wished Hiroo Johar on her birthday. She shared a throwback picture of the Johars on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "To my dearest Hiroo aunty. Wishing you nothing but the absolute best...have a happy happy birthday!"

