Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra secretly dated during Life In A Metro shoot: 'He liked In Dino song, made it my ringer tone'
- Shilpa Shetty has shared an insight into her initial days with Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that the two stars dated when she was shooting for Life In A Metro.
Shilpa Shetty made a sweet confession about when she was dating now-husband Raj Kundra. The actor revealed that she was secretly dating Raj when she was a participant on UK's famous reality show, Big Brother. At the time, Shilpa was also shooting for Anurag Basu's movie, Life In A Metro.
The musical drama revolved around nine people in Mumbai whose lives were intertwined. The movie's songs were hits, especially In Dino. Shilpa recently appeared on a singing reality show where a contestant sang the song, bringing back several cherished memories for the star.
After the performance ended, Shilpa revealed the song's sweet connection with her love life. "I was shooting for Metro and during that time also went to the UK for Big Brother shoot," she said before adding, "At the same time I met Raj and he liked In Dino song very much. I made it my ringer tone as well. Whenever this song plays, a smile comes on my face," she said in the recent episode of Indian Idol 12. The actor was on the episode to promote her upcoming dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.
"I was sure that BB would not last long, but one week turned into three weeks and three months and eventually I stayed there for five-six months. Metro shoot was stalled but Anurag was generous and said that whenever you get time come back and I will shoot your portions in the film first," she also revealed.
Shilpa and Raj have been married for almost 12 years now. They tied the knot on November 22, 2009. The couple shares a nine-year-old son Viaan and welcomed their daughter Samisha last year. The duo continues to give fans 'couple goals' with their sweet Instagram exchanges.
Also Read: Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash
Recently, Shilpa was impressed by Raj's dance performance at Harman Baweja's sangeet. The businessman delivered a well-rehearsed performance at the pre-wedding ceremony.
Bazaar director Sagar Sarhadi dies, Hansal Mehta mourns filmmaker's death
- Veteran writer and filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi has died. He penned dialogues and screenplays for numerous movies and directed acclaimed film Bazaar.
Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol come together for Karim Morani's birthday bash
- Karim Morani hosted a private dinner party for a few friends from the industry on Sunday. Dimple Kapadia, Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi and Arjun Bijlani were among the attendees.
Crowd storms movie hall screening Mumbai Saga. Watch video
Kangana Ranaut shows massive transformation in new Thalaivi pics
- The trailer of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie Thalaivi drops on Tuesday. Ahead of the trailer release, Kangana shared new pictures from J. Jayalalithaa's biopic.
Angad sat on daughter's cycle and broke it, Neha Dhupia shares pic
- Neha Dhupia shared a picture of Angad Bedi and their daughter Mehra, 'moments before the cycle broke, thanks to daddy'.
Janhvi Kapoor denies follower's request to kiss her in this hilarious way
Aahana is criticised for her dark-face as she pays tribute to Jhulan Goswami
- Even as many criticised Aahana Kumra for her dark-face make-up in her latest photoshoot, cricketer Jhulan Goswami said 'good job' to the tribute from Aahana.
Mumbai Saga: Five over-used dialogues by John Abraham that we've heard enough
- Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's recent outing, Mumbai Saga, is much like his movies - full of cliches, over-the-top-drama and dialogues written for the sake of whistles.
Kesari: Akshay Kumar celebrates as film completes two years
Salman Khan dances with a group of kids, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch video
- Salman Khan, Bina Kak and Sonakshi Sinha are seen dancing with special kids, in a throwback video that he has shared, on World Down Syndrome Day.
John Abraham and Disha Patani spotted in Mumbai at Ek Villain Returns' shoot
- Actors John Abraham and Disha Patani were seen shooting for their film Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai on Sunday. See here.
Satish Kaushik hospitalised, after two days of home quarantine
- Satish Kaushik, who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his spokesperson confirmed.
Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana
- Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
Gauri Khan, son AbRam spotted in Mumbai, he covers his face when snapped
- Gauri Khan and her son AbRam were seen at the Gateway of India. The star kid was seen hiding his face with a toy. See their pictures here.
Arjun Kapoor's latest pics get a response from Ranveer Singh: 'Haye garmi'
- Arjun Kapoor dropped new pictures on Instagram. Applauding him was his good friend and actor Ranveer Singh. See pics.