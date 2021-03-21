Shilpa Shetty gushes over husband Raj Kundra's power-packed performance at Harman Baweja's sangeet

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday applauded husband Raj Kundra's power-packed performance at the sangeet ceremony of actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja. Harman and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married in Kolkata and the sangeet took place on Saturday evening. Raj's post on the social media platform Instagram reveals that the ceremony and his bhangra were a blast.

Amid cheers from the audience, Raj delivered a smash hit performance to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye from his album, G.O.A.T.

Raj shared a video from the party and wrote on Instagram, "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet."

Reacting to the video post, an ecstatic Shilpa commented, "Wooohoooooooooo cookkiieeeeeeee Killleeddddd it Suppppeerrrrr se bahut bahut uparrrrr."

Raj had also shared a glimpse of how he rehearsed for his performance. He was also joined by actor Aamir Ali in the celebrations. Raj garnered praise from his fans for his moves. One person wrote, "Awesome dance and awesome energy level." Another follower said, "Wow you're such a great bhangra dancer...loved it."

Harman and Sasha got engaged in 2020. Raj had shared several moments from the cocktail party which kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities. Aamir and Aashish Chaudhary were also part of the bash.

ALSO READ: When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scenes, said she dug her nails in his arm

Harman had made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008, directed by his father Harry Baweja. Priyanka Chopra had played the female lead opposite Harman in the movie. The two also went on to feature in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2009 film What’s Your Raashee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON