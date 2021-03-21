When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scenes, said she dug her nails in his arm
- Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
Actor Emraan Hashmi has been tagged as a 'serial kisser' in films. However, do you know how his wife Parveen Shahani reacted to these scenes? In fact, little is known about her as Emraan has kept his personal and professional lives apart.
Today, we rewind to 2012 when Emraan spoke to Hindustan Times about his wife's reaction and how much he reveals about his projects to her. He had said, "I don’t tell her about the scenes. I do tell her about the films I’m doing. She doesn’t hear about it in detail. She is a film buff but she is not struck by glamour. She has her own life.”
Asked if she minds the scenes, he added, "She might have issues but she understands that it’s my professional requirement. She is non-interfering.”
In an appearance on Koffee With Karan in January 2014, Emraan had revealed how Parveen reacted to his intimate scenes in Murder. Parveen, who was apparently unaware of the scenes, dug her nails into Emraan’s skin out of anxiety. After the film ended, the actor had several nail marks on his arms. He said, "In the first seat my wife digging her nails into my hand like 'what the hell have you done and you haven't prepared me for this and what are you doing because this is not Bollywood'. When the hands came off, there were four jabs... I was injured...I was bleeding."
Emraan added that his wife hasn't accepted this side to his job but they have reached a common ground. He said, "She hasn't accepted it. We have hit a common ground. Right now there is a deal that we have...The deal is I take her shopping and she probably swipes the card close to seven-digit numbers."
The duo has been married for over 14 years now. On December 14, 2017, he had shared a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter saying, "11 years of marriage and counting !! Looking forward to annoying her for many many ...many more."
ALSO READ: Ludo actor Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to. See here
Emraan and Parveen started seeing each other when they were in school. According to a media report, for every on-screen kiss, he used to give her a new handbag and she has a cupboardful. She prefers to stay away from the spotlight.
When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene
- Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'
- Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting
- Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to
- Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release
- Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA
- Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
- Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu
- Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects ₹5.22 cr
Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work
- Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here
- The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves
- Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.