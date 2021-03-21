Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about joining films
- Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
Emraan Hashmi and his son Ayaan share a close bond. While Emraan has spoken about his 11-year-old son's battle with cancer, he has mostly kept him away from the media spotlight. The actor recently revealed that Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
Ayaan was diagnosed with a rare kidney cancer in 2014, at the age of 3, but beat the disease and was declared cancer-free in 2019. The actor, in a new interview, revealed that Ayaan loves posing for the paparazzi when he spots them in the streets.
"Oh, he loves the paps! Whenever we step out and the photographers want pictures, he jumps in and wants to get clicked. That's his choice completely; we have never thrust him in front of the camera or tried to get anything written about him. Nowadays, kids his age have their own social media accounts but we have decided to keep him away from that because I don't think kids understand what it means," Emraan told a leading daily.
"Social media seems exciting, but, if you look at it, it is pretty shallow; there's no depth to it. I don't want him to have any sense of entitlement; I want him to earn whatever he does by himself. So, just let him at least find himself and then make a choice. I will never push him into acting; that's a choice he gets to make," he added.
Also Read: Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham film opens at Rs. 2.82 cr, lower than Roohi due to restrictions
There was a time when Ayaan wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and enter the entertainment industry. However, it seems like things have changed for Ayaan during the Covid-19 pandemic. "He used to (want to be an actor), but right now he is in a different zone. Due to Covid, he has had to cope with a whole new world while being away from his friends. It can be quite trying for a kid," he explained.
Emraan starred in the recently released movie Mumbai Saga. The actor was seen alongside John Abraham, playing a police officer for the first time.
