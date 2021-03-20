Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham film opens lower than Roohi due to restrictions
- Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
Mumbai Saga, which boasts a huge ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy and many others, registered an average opening on Friday. It is estimated to have collected around ₹2-2.50 crore nett on day one, as per BoxOfficeIndia.com.
The collections could have been slightly higher but the film's business was hit by night curfews and other restrictions in Maharashtra, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.
According to the BoxOfficeIndia report, Mumbai Saga was given the widest release of any film after theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity. However, Maharashtra has now ordered all theatres to operate at 50% capacity from now onwards.
On the opening day, John and Emraan visited a theatre and sold movie tickets at the ticket counter. Emraan even shared a video from the Gaiety Galaxy theatre as the film played on the big screen.
Mumbai Saga was given a thumbs up by the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "If you've followed Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoye Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."
Also read: Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre echoing with whistles
John had recently said that he prefers the big screen experience over streaming platforms. He had told PTI, "It is important for the film industry to instill confidence in cinema owners as they open their theatres with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, so that audience can once again look forward to the community viewing experience. He added, "I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and 'Mumbai Saga' will bring that back."
