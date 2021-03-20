IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham film opens lower than Roohi due to restrictions
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham film opens lower than Roohi due to restrictions

  • Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Mumbai Saga, which boasts a huge ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy and many others, registered an average opening on Friday. It is estimated to have collected around 2-2.50 crore nett on day one, as per BoxOfficeIndia.com.

The collections could have been slightly higher but the film's business was hit by night curfews and other restrictions in Maharashtra, amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state.

According to the BoxOfficeIndia report, Mumbai Saga was given the widest release of any film after theatres were allowed to operate at full capacity. However, Maharashtra has now ordered all theatres to operate at 50% capacity from now onwards.

On the opening day, John and Emraan visited a theatre and sold movie tickets at the ticket counter. Emraan even shared a video from the Gaiety Galaxy theatre as the film played on the big screen.

Mumbai Saga was given a thumbs up by the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "If you've followed Gupta's earlier gangster outings - Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala, you'll likely enjoye Mumbai Saga, too. If not, watch it as an experiment and you may just end up liking it because there's not much to complain about."

Also read: Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre echoing with whistles

John had recently said that he prefers the big screen experience over streaming platforms. He had told PTI, "It is important for the film industry to instill confidence in cinema owners as they open their theatres with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol, so that audience can once again look forward to the community viewing experience. He added, "I like to succeed in reaching out to more people. I want the audience to have that big screen experience. We lost that sense of big screen, heroism in films and 'Mumbai Saga' will bring that back."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT

Related Stories

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
READ FULL STORY
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka says she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick started texting her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Salman Khan enjoys a safari.
Salman Khan enjoys a safari.
bollywood

Salman Khan unwinds in Rajasthan ahead of Tiger 3, goes on safari. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
  • Actor Salman Khan went on a desert safari in Rajasthan recently. Here's a picture, shared by Bina Kak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
Actor Kangana Ranaut at an event. (HT FILE)
bollywood

Kangana responds to Twitter user who questioned her about understanding atheism

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Actor Kangana Ranaut responded to a Twitter user who wondered how she was able to understand the concept of atheism as a child. Here's what she said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
Mumbai Saga stars Emraan Hashmi, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty and Mahesh Manjrekar.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 1: Emraan-John film opens lower than Roohi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • Mumbai Saga box office day one: The Sanjay Gupta film's opening was slightly affected by the night curfew and other restrictions put in place in Maharashtra amid rising Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starred together in the film Raabta.
bollywood

Kriti on why she held her tongue after Sushant's death: 'There was negativity'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Actor Kriti Sanon has said that 2020 was 'the worst year' of her life. She spoke about why she didn't make any statements in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham sold tickets at a ticket counter.
Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham sold tickets at a ticket counter.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap of Good Luck Jerry with a set of new pictures.
bollywood

Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor were spotted on Friday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:36 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite for Anek and wrapped up the shoot on Friday.
Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite for Anek and wrapped up the shoot on Friday.
bollywood

Ayushmann shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan present FIAF award to Amitabh Bachchan.
Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan present FIAF award to Amitabh Bachchan.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:29 AM IST
  • Sharing a picture with the FIAF 2021 award, Amitabh thanked Martin Scorses and Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood filmmakers also thanked the actor for his contribution to film preservation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
Madhu Chopra with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka says she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick started texting her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:15 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra came onboard the Saina biopic after Shraddha Kapoor could not be a part of the film.
Parineeti Chopra came onboard the Saina biopic after Shraddha Kapoor could not be a part of the film.
bollywood

Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about the chat she had with Shraddha Kapoor after she came on board the Saina Nehwal biopic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar recently celebrated their seventh anniversary together.
bollywood

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:00 PM IST
  • Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Tanushree Dutta wants to make a comeback in Bollywood.
Actor Tanushree Dutta wants to make a comeback in Bollywood.
bollywood

Tanushree says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' upon her birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:59 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta has narrated the 'near-death experiences' she's had in her life. She said that as a premature baby, her parents were told to prepare for a funeral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
Chehre stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.
bollywood

Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again

By HT Entertainment Desk | ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Producer Anand Pandit's mystery-thriller Chehre tells the story of two individuals who are fighting to win the game of justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Setu will star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles.
Ram Setu will star Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar's seeks Lord Ram's blessings in Ayodhya before shoot begins

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:11 PM IST
  • The team of Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Abhishek Sharma and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi took part in a puja in Ayodhya on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP