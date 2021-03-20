Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre echoing with whistles

After Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, gangster drama Mumbai Saga brought back the magic of cinemas on Friday as the theatres opened with full occupancy after nearly a year. In order to encourage the audience to come to the theatres to enjoy the big screen experience, actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi turned up at a movie theatre and sold the tickets of their film.

Sharing a video of the same, Emraan wrote on Twitter, "Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it. Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR." The video shows John behind the ticket counter and selling tickets. Emraan is sitting besides him behind the counter.

BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW! https://t.co/3zMCX838qu#MumbaiSaga IN CINEMAS NOW. pic.twitter.com/hqxtlGyaLs — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 19, 2021

At around midnight, Emraan teased his fans with the magic of cinemas by sharing a video from Gaeity Theatre in Mumbai. It showed a glimpse of Mumbai Saga playing on the big screen and the audience whistling to a scene when Emraan mouths a powerful dialogue. He captioned the video, "Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga #gaeitytheatre #backtotheatre."

Besides Emraan and John, the Sanjay Gupta film also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Just when I thought Bollywood's obsession with heavy-duty action dramas in which the hero single-handedly beats up 20 men was wearing off, in came Mumbai Saga. If I could just suggest a new title for this Sanjay Gupta film, it would be 'Dishoom and Dishkiyaoon', because that's what it is all about. You take your eyes off the screen for five seconds and somebody gets shot through the chest."

