Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre echoing with whistles
- Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
After Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi, gangster drama Mumbai Saga brought back the magic of cinemas on Friday as the theatres opened with full occupancy after nearly a year. In order to encourage the audience to come to the theatres to enjoy the big screen experience, actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi turned up at a movie theatre and sold the tickets of their film.
Sharing a video of the same, Emraan wrote on Twitter, "Amartya and Vijay invite you to watch the BIGGEST FACE-OFF OF THE YEAR on the big screen, the best way to watch it. Follow all the safety norms, be safe & enjoy the SAGA OF THE YEAR." The video shows John behind the ticket counter and selling tickets. Emraan is sitting besides him behind the counter.
At around midnight, Emraan teased his fans with the magic of cinemas by sharing a video from Gaeity Theatre in Mumbai. It showed a glimpse of Mumbai Saga playing on the big screen and the audience whistling to a scene when Emraan mouths a powerful dialogue. He captioned the video, "Back to the echoes of seetis and taalis In theatres !! #mumbaisaga #gaeitytheatre #backtotheatre."
Besides Emraan and John, the Sanjay Gupta film also stars Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora. See pic
The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Just when I thought Bollywood's obsession with heavy-duty action dramas in which the hero single-handedly beats up 20 men was wearing off, in came Mumbai Saga. If I could just suggest a new title for this Sanjay Gupta film, it would be 'Dishoom and Dishkiyaoon', because that's what it is all about. You take your eyes off the screen for five seconds and somebody gets shot through the chest."
Mumbai Saga: John Abraham sells tickets, Emraan Hashmi shares glimpse of theatre
- Mumbai Saga actors Emraan Hashmi and John Abraham did all from selling tickets at a movie theatre to sharing a glimpse of the theatre echoing with whistles to invite audience to enjoy the big screen experience.
Janhvi shares new stills as she wraps Good Luck Jerry, see pics
- Janhvi Kapoor shares happy pictures from the sets of Good Luck Jerry as she wraps up the film's shoot. Check them out here.
Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
Ayushmann shares pics as he wraps up Anek: 'A very important new age cinema'
- Check out the pictures of Anubhav Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana as they wrap up the shoot of Anek.
Amitabh Bachchan 'honoured' to receive FIAF award
- Sharing a picture with the FIAF 2021 award, Amitabh thanked Martin Scorses and Christopher Nolan. The Hollywood filmmakers also thanked the actor for his contribution to film preservation.
Priyanka says she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick started texting her
- Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar indulge in some 'PDA', for animals. See new pic
- Milind Soman has shared an important message via a romantic picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar. Check it out here.
Tanushree says her parents were told to 'be prepared for funeral' upon her birth
- Tanushree Dutta has narrated the 'near-death experiences' she's had in her life. She said that as a premature baby, her parents were told to prepare for a funeral.
Chehre: After Pink and Badla, Amitabh Bachchan set to play a lawyer again
Akshay Kumar's seeks Lord Ram's blessings in Ayodhya before shoot begins
- The team of Ram Setu, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Abhishek Sharma and Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi took part in a puja in Ayodhya on Thursday.
Mumbai Saga movie review: John Abraham-starrer is a heavy-duty action flick
- Mumbai Saga movie review: Sanjay Gupta returns to the gangster genre with a heavy-duty action film where guns and goons do the talking. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi lead an all-star (male) cast.
Did you know Ranveer's grandmom was an actor, was given break by Raj Kapoor?
Priyanka invites you inside her new Indian restaurant Sona. See what's on menu
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her new Indian restaurant, Sona. Check it out here, and also see some of the signature dishes on the menu.
Sara is a 'susheel, sanskari, gharelu ladki' as she asks for marriage proposals
- Sara Ali Khan jokingly asked for prospective grooms after posing in Manish Malhotra's bridal collection. Check out her new pictures here.