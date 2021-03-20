Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora. See pic
- Kareena Kapoor was spotted with bestie Amrita Arora on Friday. The actor was seen in animal print co-ords.
Kareena Kapoor is back to the fashion game after the birth of her second child. The actor stepped out with her friend Amrita Arora on Friday and was truly a delight in a zebra print shirt and trousers.
Kareena paired the attire with black heels, black mask, a grey sling purse and looked stylish in her newly coloured hair. Amrita joined her in a blue shirt and black track pants.
Kareena remained active throughout her pregnancy, first wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha and then shooting for several brand commercials.
On the personal front, she and husband Saif Ali Khan also moved to their new house ahead of the arrival of their second son. The house is located at a walking distance from their old house. Meanwhile, Saif threw a birthday bash for elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan at the renovated old house.
Kareena however, is yet to show the face of her newborn or reveal his name. She had shared the first picture of the baby on the occasion of Women's Day. "There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves. #InternationalWomensDay," she wrote alongside the picture which showed the little one resting on her shoulder.
She recently shared a post about how she can't stop staring at the child. Sharing a selfie of herself while her eyes remain locked at him, she wrote, "Can't stop staring... at him."
Soon after the birth of the child, Kareena had stepped out to get her hair coloured. She had shared a picture of her new hair makeover on Instagram and written, "I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers. Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori."
