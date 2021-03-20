Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah that she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick Jonas started texting her: 'I wanted kids'
- Priyanka Chopra told Oprah Winfrey that she truly believes her mother Madhu Chopra manifested Nick Jonas because her own marriage with late Dr Ashok Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra has talked about several aspects of her life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. A new promo for the upcoming episode shows Priyanka talking about how she was ‘swept' off her feet by husband Nick Jonas.
Taking cues from her recently released memoir, Unfinished, Oprah asked Priyanka to open up about how her mother Madhu Chopra played a prominent role in getting her to settle down with Nick.
Priyanka said, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.”
The White Tiger actor said that her mother had a marriage of partnership and it was she who actually 'manifested' him in that scenario. She said, “I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage, she had a marriage of partnership, they worked together, they lived together, they built (their) home together, they built their life together in equal partnership and I saw that while growing up. And, I am just amazed that I found exactly what I kind of grew up with, with Nick, I just kind of swept, I’d let it happen.”
Also read: Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo
Priyanka and Nick have a 10-year age gap. They tied the knot on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was followed by multiple lavish receptions.
