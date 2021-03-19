Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo
In a new promo for her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about her religious views and secular upbringing as a child in India. Priyanka spoke about how she had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences on her life.
Priyanka was on the show to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished. In the promo, Oprah mentions how reading it reminded her of her own time in India. She talked to Priyanka about India's 'spiritual energy' and asked if she had a 'spiritual foundation'.
Responding to her, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."
Also read: Karan Johar shows the power of love in mother Hiroo Johar’s birthday portrait featuring his twins Roohi and Yash
Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always taught her that all religions are ways to the same God. "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she said. The interview is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.
Oprah recently took the world by a storm with her interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In the interview, which released on March 8, the couple made some explosive revelations about their life as senior members of Britain's royal family, the support they didn't receive and the racist vitriol Meghan faced from the UK media.
Get our daily newsletter
Priyanka talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing with Oprah
Rakhi is a cute doll with long flowing hair in this throwback pic as a child
- Rakhi Sawant shared a bunch of throwback pictures from her childhood and teenage years. Her fans were delighted to see them.
Michelle Obama shuts down Jimmy Kimmel's probing question on her sex life
- Former US first lady Michelle Obama was too savvy for Jimmy Kimmel when he interviewed her for Michele's upcoming show on Netflix, Waffles + Mochi. See here.
OTT can change the game for young actors: Aditi Sharma
Lee Min-ho waves at fans present outside Pachinko filming location, watch video
- Lee Min-ho is currently in Canada, shooting his upcoming series Pachinko. The actor plays Hansu in the project.
Priyanka Chopra's Oprah interview promo out. Watch it here
Teejay Sidhu, her newborn are mirror images in this pic from when she was born
- Teejay Sidhu has posted an elaborate note, sharing details of how she connected with her newborn during pregnancy. She also posted a pic with her to mark her 3-month birthday.
Abhinav can 'never be good friends' with Rahul Vaidya, but admires this trait
- Abhinav Shukla participated in a round of rapid-fire where he revealed that he can never be friends with Rahul Vaidya but confessed one quality he admires about the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up.
Gauahar Khan shares late dad's pic: 'You are in a better place'
- Gauahar Khan, who has been banned from working for the next 2 months and is facing an FIR for allegedly breaking Covid-19 norms, shares a note about her late dad.
Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan's perfect Maldives holiday
Rahul Vaidya teases a big announcement about Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, watch
- Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and his girlfriend Disha Parmar recently met fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing in Mumbai.
Anita shares a video of son as he dresses up, Rohit calls him 'The Great Gatsby'
- Rohit Reddy saw 'The Great Gatsby' in their son Aaravv when his actor-wife Anita Hassananadani posted a video from the newborn's photoshoot.
Parth Samthaan shares emotional note on his grandma's death
- Television actor Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to share pictures of his grandmother and bid her a final goodbye.
Gauahar Khan banned from working for 60 days for violating Covid-19 norms
Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul and Disha out on a dinner date. See pics
- Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya was spotted with girlfriend Disha Parmar, close friend Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin for a dinner outing.