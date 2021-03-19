Priyanka Chopra talks about her Hindu, Christian, Islamic upbringing during interview with Oprah. Watch new promo

In a new promo for her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about her religious views and secular upbringing as a child in India. Priyanka spoke about how she had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences on her life.

Priyanka was on the show to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished. In the promo, Oprah mentions how reading it reminded her of her own time in India. She talked to Priyanka about India's 'spiritual energy' and asked if she had a 'spiritual foundation'.





Responding to her, Priyanka said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

Priyanka added how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, always taught her that all religions are ways to the same God. "I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that," she said. The interview is scheduled to air on Discovery+ on March 24.

Oprah recently took the world by a storm with her interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In the interview, which released on March 8, the couple made some explosive revelations about their life as senior members of Britain's royal family, the support they didn't receive and the racist vitriol Meghan faced from the UK media.

