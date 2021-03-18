IND USA
Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second child in February this year.
Kareena Kapoor can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic

  Kareena Kapoor Khan shared new picture of herself lovingly looking at her newborn son. Sadly, she did not share any picture of the little baby.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 05:48 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she just can't help staring at her newborn son. She made the comment even as she posted a new picture of herself but not her son.

She wrote: "Can't stop staring... at him." The black and white picture shows her in a relaxed mode at home and looking downwards. Her fans were happy to see hereand dropped a number of fire and heart eyes emojis.


Kareena's second son was born on February 21 in a Mumbai hospital. Unlike the first time, the Khans have consciously stayed away from sharing the little one's pictures. At the time of birth of her first child, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan had no such hesitation. However, paparazzi's obsession with Taimur over the years and his son's not-so-welcome response to their constant presence, may have contributed to them being more guarded this time around.

What's more, they have not even revealed the name of the child. Taimur's name had caused a whole of controversy back then, with many accusing them of naming him after the Turkish invader, Timur. Saif had always denied it.

Speaking about the second child's name, Kareena had told actor Neha Dhupia on her show What Women Want, “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Also read: When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school: 'He found my moustache hot'

On Women's Day, Kareena posted the first picture with her second son and wrote: "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves." Fans were disappointed that baby's face was not visible.

More recently, she had posted a cute picture of her older son, Taimur as he held a tray showing his family as tiny figurines, crafted and moulded by him with dough. Sharing it, she had written: "My men in a frame. Quite good looking though #ChefTim #FavouriteBoys."

