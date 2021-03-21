Ludo actor Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to. See here
- Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
Actor and television personality Pearle Maaney, who recently appeared in Anurag Basu's Ludo, has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter. Pearle and her husband, Srinish Aravind, welcomed the baby girl on Saturday.
Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, "It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings. Born on : 20.03.2021. Name: mmmmmm... We r still thinking."
Srinish wrote in the comments section of the black-and-white picture, "daddy's photography." Earlier, in a social media post, he'd confirmed the baby's birth. He'd said, "We are gladly announcing the gift god has just sent us. Its a baby GIRL ente big baby and small baby both r adipoli aayi irikunu...thank u all for ur prayers and blessings."
Pearle, who appeared in Ludo, had earlier said that motherhood would not affect her career. She'd told Hindustan Times, “With motherhood, nothing changes when it comes to work choices. As more responsibilities enter your life, you need to be able to juggle everything. That’s what a woman is all about and I’m preparing myself to do so."
Ludo, which released on Netflix, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others, in four stories interlinked by fate.
Also read: Pearle Maaney is content with response around Ludo, has 'no issues being called a newcomer because Bollywood is a new chapter for her'
Pearle told HT that she couldn’t have asked for any better debut in Bollywood. “There has to be a beginning to everything that’s great. This is my first step and it might take me another one or two years to come up with my next Hindi film but I’m happy and grateful to have started my journey with dada," she'd said
When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'
- Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting
- Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to
- Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release
- Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA
- Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
- Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu
- Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects ₹5.22 cr
Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides
- Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work
- Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance
- Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here
- The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves
- Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach
- Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated
- Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.