IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ludo actor Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to. See here
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
bollywood

Ludo actor Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to. See here

  • Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Actor and television personality Pearle Maaney, who recently appeared in Anurag Basu's Ludo, has shared the first picture of her newborn daughter. Pearle and her husband, Srinish Aravind, welcomed the baby girl on Saturday.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, she wrote, "It’s a baby Girl... wanted to share this beautiful moment with you all. Our first pic together. We both are healthy and happy... Mr.Daddy @srinish_aravind is a bit tired and sleepy but that’s okay. everyone told me not to post pic of the baby but I feel it’s okay to share the pic with my family which is each one of you. Need all of your blessings. Born on : 20.03.2021. Name: mmmmmm... We r still thinking."

Srinish wrote in the comments section of the black-and-white picture, "daddy's photography." Earlier, in a social media post, he'd confirmed the baby's birth. He'd said, "We are gladly announcing the gift god has just sent us. Its a baby GIRL ente big baby and small baby both r adipoli aayi irikunu...thank u all for ur prayers and blessings."

Pearle, who appeared in Ludo, had earlier said that motherhood would not affect her career. She'd told Hindustan Times, “With motherhood, nothing changes when it comes to work choices. As more responsibilities enter your life, you need to be able to juggle everything. That’s what a woman is all about and I’m preparing myself to do so."

Ludo, which released on Netflix, starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others, in four stories interlinked by fate.

Also read: Pearle Maaney is content with response around Ludo, has 'no issues being called a newcomer because Bollywood is a new chapter for her'

Pearle told HT that she couldn’t have asked for any better debut in Bollywood. “There has to be a beginning to everything that’s great. This is my first step and it might take me another one or two years to come up with my next Hindi film but I’m happy and grateful to have started my journey with dada," she'd said

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
pearle maaney ludo - anurag basu

Related Stories

Actor Pearle Maaney made her Bollywood debut with Ludo.
Actor Pearle Maaney made her Bollywood debut with Ludo.
bollywood

Ludo actor Pearle Maaney: Motherhood won’t affect my career choices, hope directors work with me for my talent

By Shreya Mukherjee | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 07, 2021 02:21 PM IST
As a performer, actor Pearle Maaney believes that she should be offered roles that would bring out the best in her and she hopes that directors would work with her for talent and not look at her as a married woman or a mother.
READ FULL STORY
Malayalam actor Pearle Maaney recently made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Ludo.
Malayalam actor Pearle Maaney recently made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu’s Ludo.
bollywood

Pearle Maaney is content with response around Ludo, has “no issues being called a newcomer because Bollywood is a new chapter for her”

By Shreya Mukherjee | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 11, 2020 12:52 PM IST
Malayalam actor-VJ-scriptwriter-producer Pearle Maane says there has to be a beginning to everything that’s great and she is happy and grateful to have started her journey in Bollywood with none other than Anurag Basu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
bollywood

When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi revealed his son Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
Emraan Hashmi revealed his son Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
bollywood

Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
bollywood

Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a traditional get-up during promotions of Manikarnika
Kangana Ranaut in a traditional get-up during promotions of Manikarnika
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.
bollywood

Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu practises her cover drive.
Taapsee Pannu practises her cover drive.
bollywood

Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects 5.22 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: The Saturday collection of the Sanjay Gupta film fell to 2.40 crore due to 50% occupancy limit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.
bollywood

Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
bollywood

Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
bollywood

First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra performed bhangra at Harman Baweja's sangeet on Saturday.
Raj Kundra performed bhangra at Harman Baweja's sangeet on Saturday.
bollywood

Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:19 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey recently. The actor opened up about her growing up years, her initial days in the entertainment industry and her marriage to Nick Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP