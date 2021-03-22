Boy battling cancer ‘sworn in’ as police officer on 5th birthday

A little boy in Miami had a special birthday wish come true as he turned five - he got to be a police officer. In a post shared on Facebook and Instagram, the North Miami Police Department detailed how little Jeremiah, who has been battling cancer, had his special wish come true. The post is shared with pictures from Jeremiah’s birthday celebration and the share is winning people over.

“For over a year, Jeremiah has been battling High Risk Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer, but with prayers and treatment Jeremiah was recently proclaimed to have no evidence of the disease,” details the post. “He still has a battle ahead and must continue treatments so he does not have a relapse. That battle should be easier as Jeremiah received some super powers today!” it says further.

Jeremiah wanted to be a police officer and was sworn in as the youngest North Miami Police Officer. Take a look at the post below:





This wasn’t all. After being sworn in as a police officer, Jeremiah continued his birthday celebration with a special party.

The post by North Miami PD, since being shared on March 21, has struck a chord with people.

“This is everything NMPD!” shared a Facebook user. “This is so special! Way to go Jeremiah!” wrote an individual on Instagram. “This brought tears to my eyes. So very special” added another.