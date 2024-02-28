Vikramaditya Singh takes back his resignation in ‘larger interest’ of Congress party

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh, who resigned from the cabinet of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier in the day amid the ongoing political crisis has now taken it back in the “larger interest” of the grand old party. Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: MLA Vikramaditya Singh (PTI)

“It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the organisation. In the larger interest and unity of the party, the resignation given by me in the morning which the CM refused to accept…I would not like to press it further. There was no danger (to the government), it was just a creation,” Singh told the media.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Vikramaditya, who is the son of Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh and late former CM of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, submitted his resignation on Wednesday morning saying the “MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices” by the Congress government. The resignation, was, however, rejected by the chief minister.

“The state government failed to find even a small piece of land on Mall Road to install the statue of a person (Virbhadra Singh) who was the CM of Himachal Pradesh six times, because of whom this government was formed…We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts…But this is very unfortunate...I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally,” Singh said.

HIMACHAL PRADESH POLITICAL CRISIS LIVE COVERAGE

He added, “I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in the last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that.”

Himachal political crisis

The crisis in Himachal began on Monday after six MLAs cross-voted and are learnt to be with the BJP. The cross-voting resulted in a shocking victory of the saffron party in the state's lone Rajya Sabha seat, despite the Congress being in the majority. Following this, the BJP challenged Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu-led government and demanded a show of strength in the House.

While a crisis hit the Congress government, CM Sukhu on Wednesday said that the state government is “safe” and has refuted all reports of his resignation.

“Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone…We will prove the majority in the assembly. We will win, the people of Himachal will win,” CM Sukhu said.