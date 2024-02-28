 Himachal crisis: CM Sukhu's first reaction amid reports of his resignation | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Himachal Pradesh crisis: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's first reaction amid reports of his resignation

Himachal Pradesh crisis: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's first reaction amid reports of his resignation

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 02:51 PM IST

Congress government in Himachal Pradesh faces an existential crisis after 6 MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha poll and are learnt to be in touch with BJP.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday rejected some media reports that claimed that he has offered his resignation amid an existential crisis in the Congress government. Interacting with reporters, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “Neither has anyone asked for my resignation nor have I given my resignation to anyone.”

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.(ANI)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.(ANI)

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "We will prove the majority in the assembly. We will win, the people of Himachal will win..."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh faces an existential crisis after six of its MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the BJP. Adding the Congress's woes, Vikramaditya Singh announced his resignation from the state cabinet and said he has already spoken to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Follow Himachal Pradesh Political News Live Updates

Amid the chaos in the assembly, the Vidhan Sabha Speaker suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including the leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, for misbehaviour and adjourned the house.

Sukhu, meanwhile, said he would not get "scared" and expressed his determination that the Congress will remain in the power.

"I am not someone who will get scared and I can say this with a guarantee, that the Congress is going to win when the Budget will be presented. The Budget will be passed today. The BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. The Congress is united..." he added.

The Himachal chief minister also claimed that some of the six MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election for the lone seat are in his contact.

"...The BJP is spreading rumours of my resignation. They want to create a break in the legislative party. They want Congress MLAs to leave the party and join them. Congress is united...Some of the MLAs who voted for BJP are in our contact..." Sukhu said.

The Congress brass on Wednesday rushed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and DK Shivakumar to Shimla to parley with members of the party which is facing loss of support and risks losing power in the state.

Sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is learnt to have spoken to former party chief Rahul Gandhi as also general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Himachal developments.

Karnataka deputy chief minister Shivakumar decried the BJP and called its tactics "worrisome" for democracy.

"As per the directions of the Congress high command, I am reaching #HimachalPradesh. Also there is absolutely no need to indulge in any hearsay, as I am confident that Congress Party legislators will be loyal to the party and stay put with the mandate that has been accorded to them.

"However, what should be questioned and worrisome is the extremes to which BJP is going in terms of acquiring power, deliberately attempting to crush democracy and public mandate in the process," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

