Rajya Sabha elections 2024: BJP wins 8 out of 10 seats in UP, SP bags two

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday clinched eight out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, winning the election that witnessed opposition candidates cross voting for the ruling party. The Samajwadi Party bagged the remaining two seats.



The BJP workers and leaders celebrated on the party's win in the Rajya Sabha elections.



Rajya Sabha elections 2024 LIVE coverage Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is felicitated after BJP clinched eight out of 10 seats in the Rajya Sabha elections.(Sourced from UP CM's office)

“We had been saying from the beginning that all 8 candidates of the BJP will win. All our 8 candidates have won today. I congratulate all the winning candidates. I thank the people due to whose votes they won," Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told ANI.



"Two SP candidates have also won. So, congratulations to Akhilesh Yadav too...BJP's vijay yatra that began in Rajya Sabha will continue in Lok Sabha and then go on till Vidhan Sabha elections and even further,” Maurya added.



“We knew that this would be the result. BJP was confident that we would win all 8 seats. I don't understand why the Opposition was dejected because they did not have to win. Ye 8 nahi, 80 ki tayyari hai. We are going to win 80 after this...We will win 400 in the Lok Sabha elections,” BJP member of legislative council Mohsin Raza said.



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said,"Not everybody has the guts to stand against the government. Pressure is put on everybody, is there anyone who doesn't know that BJP would go to any extent to win. BJP was dishonest during the Chandigarh elections also... When it comes to UP, BJP did everything to get votes and those who left, might not have had the guts to stand against the govt. Action will be taken because our party leaders want such people to be kept away from the party".

BJP's performance in other states

In Karnataka, the Congress won three out of four seats in the fray. The BJP managed to win the remaining seat. The election in Karnataka also witnessed cross voting after BJP MLA ST Somashekar voted for Congress candidate Ajay Maken and another party MLA A Shivaram Hebbar abstained.



The BJP said it was exploring the possibility of taking legal action against them and lodging a complaint with the Speaker U T Khader seeking their disqualification from the assembly for violating the whip issued to them to vote in favour of the party candidate.



In Himachal Pradesh, BJP's Harsh Mahajan defeated Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi. The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots.