Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs amid crisis in Congress
The Congress government is on the brink after a major setback in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Tuesday, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the only Rajya Sabha seat in the state. Despite the BJP's minority position in the Himachal assembly, the saffron party succeeded in outmanoeuvring the Congress. Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has now called for the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu....Read More
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu faced challenges in maintaining party unity during the Rajya Sabha elections, with six MLAs from the Congress cross-voting, leading to an embarrassing defeat.
With the Congress holding 40 out of 68 seats in the assembly and the BJP 25, the six Congress MLAs' actions may pave the way for a potential no-confidence motion.
On Wednesday, Thakur along with members of the BJP's legislative party, convened with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan. On Tuesday, amid disruptions from both the treasury and opposition benches, the Himachal Pradesh assembly adjourned for the day. Thakur accused the government of evading the division of votes, alleging a loss of majority.
He told reporters on Wednesday, “We have informed the Governor about what happened in the Assembly. When we demanded a division of votes during the financial bill, our request was denied, and the House was adjourned twice. The conduct of the Marshals towards our MLAs was unacceptable.”
In the assembly session on Wednesday, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly expelled 15 BJP MLAs, including LoP Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur, and Inder Singh Gandhi. Their expulsion was purportedly due to shouting slogans and engaging in misconduct within the Speaker's chamber.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Three more MLAs taken out of Vidhan Sabha
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Former Deputy Speaker Hansraj, Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi Darang, and MLA Puran Chand taken out of Vidhan Sabha.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Three BJP MLAs dragged out of house by Marshals
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Three BJP legislators Janak Raj, Ranvir Singh Nikka, and Balbir Verma have been dragged out of the house by the marshals.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE | ‘One thing is clear…’: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, “No matter how much injustice they (Congress) do, it is of no use. One thing is clear, the people of Himachal were not ready to accept an outsider as the Rajya Sabha candidate of Congress, even their own MLAs were not ready to accept this. They used the moment to show their anger... What the Speaker did was inappropriate...if they don't have numbers, they themselves gave the first example of it.”
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Congress MLAs who cross-voted in RS election arrive at State Assembly in Shimla
Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election yesterday arrived at the State Assembly in Shimla today.
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: What BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate said on Vikramaditya Singh's resignation?
On the resignation of Congress' Vikramaditya Singh as a Himachal Pradesh minister, BJP's winning Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan says, "I saw his press conference. What he said in the press conference is absolutely correct. I agree with it 100%. He is the son of Virbhadra Singh and is a youth icon in Himachal. The way he narrated in the press conference - how he was humiliated, how his father was humiliated - what options he had? What he did, did on moral grounds and is absolutely correct."
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Congress MLA Ravi Thakur, who cross-voted, says he is with BJP
Ravi Thakur, a Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA who participated in cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election, arrived at the State Assembly in Shimla. When asked whether his affiliation was with BJP or Congress, he responded, "BJP."
Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: State Assembly speaker expells 15 MLAs
