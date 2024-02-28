Himachal Pradesh News LIVE: Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs amid crisis in Congress

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathani conducts the proceedings of the house during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI)

The Congress government is on the brink after a major setback in the Rajya Sabha elections held on Tuesday, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the only Rajya Sabha seat in the state. Despite the BJP's minority position in the Himachal assembly, the saffron party succeeded in outmanoeuvring the Congress. Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur has now called for the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu faced challenges in maintaining party unity during the Rajya Sabha elections, with six MLAs from the Congress cross-voting, leading to an embarrassing defeat.

With the Congress holding 40 out of 68 seats in the assembly and the BJP 25, the six Congress MLAs' actions may pave the way for a potential no-confidence motion.

On Wednesday, Thakur along with members of the BJP's legislative party, convened with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Raj Bhawan. On Tuesday, amid disruptions from both the treasury and opposition benches, the Himachal Pradesh assembly adjourned for the day. Thakur accused the government of evading the division of votes, alleging a loss of majority.

He told reporters on Wednesday, “We have informed the Governor about what happened in the Assembly. When we demanded a division of votes during the financial bill, our request was denied, and the House was adjourned twice. The conduct of the Marshals towards our MLAs was unacceptable.”

In the assembly session on Wednesday, the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly expelled 15 BJP MLAs, including LoP Jairam Thakur, Vipin Singh Parmar, Randheer Sharma, Lokender Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Trilok Jamwal, Surender Shori, Deep Raj, Puran Thakur, Inder Singh Gandhi, Dileep Thakur, and Inder Singh Gandhi. Their expulsion was purportedly due to shouting slogans and engaging in misconduct within the Speaker's chamber.